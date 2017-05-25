For 13 years, Wayne Rooney has been the backbone of Manchester United and he has achieved just about everything possible in the game.

In fact, no one else has won the Premier League, League Cup, Champions League, Europa League and Club World Cup ever, and he's won many of those competitions multiple times.

Despite the belief of many that he never quite performed to the apex of his powers, especially in an England shirt, Rooney is only 31-years-old and yet he is the record goalscorer for Man United and England.

Article continues below

However, under Jose Mourinho at Old Trafford, the club captain has seen his playing time drastically reduced and with Antoine Griezmann reportedly in line to sign with the club in the coming weeks, it looks as though his days are numbered.

He might have won the Europa League on Wednesday evening - despite playing only a few minutes of football - but the very next day, Rooney found himself dropped from the England squad as boss Gareth Southgate insisted there were forwards who are simply in better form right now.

Article continues below

It's hard to argue that point, but it is also a reminder that Rooney's days of being untouchable are well and truly gone.

So where will he play next year? Essentially, he's either staying in England or going aboard with China the most lucrative and likely destination.

Speaking after United's 2-0 Europa League triumph over Ajax, Rooney insisted that if he were to stay in England, there is only one place he would go.

"I’ve played for two Premier League clubs and they’re the only two Premier League clubs I’ll play for."

"Yeah, there’s lots of offers on the table, both in England, abroad and really that’s what I have to decide on," Rooney elaborated.

"I’ve got decisions to make now over the next few weeks, have a word with my family, and then I’ll decide…"

One thing the Liverpool-born forward did stress, however, was that Griezmann's potential move would not be the motive behind his departure.

"No, I don’t think it’s that [extra signings], I think I just have to make a decision in terms of a football decision, and that’s what I’ll do, I’ll do that the next few weeks with my family while I’m away and, honestly, as soon as I know what’s going on then, I’m sure you [will know].

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms