GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCD) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

Football

Wayne Rooney.

Wayne Rooney drops biggest hint yet who his next club will be if he leaves Man United

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

For 13 years, Wayne Rooney has been the backbone of Manchester United and he has achieved just about everything possible in the game.

In fact, no one else has won the Premier League, League Cup, Champions League, Europa League and Club World Cup ever, and he's won many of those competitions multiple times.

Despite the belief of many that he never quite performed to the apex of his powers, especially in an England shirt, Rooney is only 31-years-old and yet he is the record goalscorer for Man United and England.

Article continues below

However, under Jose Mourinho at Old Trafford, the club captain has seen his playing time drastically reduced and with Antoine Griezmann reportedly in line to sign with the club in the coming weeks, it looks as though his days are numbered.

He might have won the Europa League on Wednesday evening - despite playing only a few minutes of football - but the very next day, Rooney found himself dropped from the England squad as boss Gareth Southgate insisted there were forwards who are simply in better form right now.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Bears QB Mike Glennon makes bold proclamation heading into 2017 campaign

Bears QB Mike Glennon makes bold proclamation heading into 2017 campaign

The Patriots just made an incredibly rare free agency move

The Patriots just made an incredibly rare free agency move

AJ Styles tweets Real Madrid star - will they be teaming up at Live Event?

AJ Styles tweets Real Madrid star - will they be teaming up at Live Event?

Jim Ross responds to rumors he could make a proper WWE comeback

Jim Ross responds to rumors he could make a proper WWE comeback

Twitter can't believe what Zlatan did when Marcos Rojo interrupted his selfie

Twitter can't believe what Zlatan did when Marcos Rojo interrupted his selfie

It's hard to argue that point, but it is also a reminder that Rooney's days of being untouchable are well and truly gone.

So where will he play next year? Essentially, he's either staying in England or going aboard with China the most lucrative and likely destination.

Speaking after United's 2-0 Europa League triumph over Ajax, Rooney insisted that if he were to stay in England, there is only one place he would go.

FBL-EUR-C3-AJAX-MAN UTD

"I’ve played for two Premier League clubs and they’re the only two Premier League clubs I’ll play for."

"Yeah, there’s lots of offers on the table, both in England, abroad and really that’s what I have to decide on," Rooney elaborated.

"I’ve got decisions to make now over the next few weeks, have a word with my family, and then I’ll decide…"

Wayne Rooney is tackled by Dion Dublin

One thing the Liverpool-born forward did stress, however, was that Griezmann's potential move would not be the motive behind his departure.

"No, I don’t think it’s that [extra signings], I think I just have to make a decision in terms of a football decision, and that’s what I’ll do, I’ll do that the next few weeks with my family while I’m away and, honestly, as soon as I know what’s going on then, I’m sure you [will know].

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Football

Trending Stories

Bears QB Mike Glennon makes bold proclamation heading into 2017 campaign

Bears QB Mike Glennon makes bold proclamation heading into 2017 campaign

The Patriots just made an incredibly rare free agency move

The Patriots just made an incredibly rare free agency move

AJ Styles tweets Real Madrid star - will they be teaming up at Live Event?

AJ Styles tweets Real Madrid star - will they be teaming up at Live Event?

Jim Ross responds to rumors he could make a proper WWE comeback

Jim Ross responds to rumors he could make a proper WWE comeback

Twitter can't believe what Zlatan did when Marcos Rojo interrupted his selfie

Twitter can't believe what Zlatan did when Marcos Rojo interrupted his selfie

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Surprising name is in the mix to start at quarterback for Browns in 2017

Surprising name is in the mix to start at quarterback for Browns in 2017

The Miz reveals the reason why he was hated by other wrestlers after joining WWE

The Miz reveals the reason why he was hated by other wrestlers after joining WWE

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again