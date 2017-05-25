GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCD) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

Update on Emma's injury status

Emma's run-ins with injuries continue to plague her professional wrestling career.

Earlier this month Emma suffered a shoulder injury during a WWE Live Event in the midst of the company's European tour. The match took place on May 7th in Liverpool, England where she teamed up with RAW Women's Champion Alexa Bliss and Nia Jax against Sasha Banks, Bayley, and Mickie James.

Sasha delivered a double-knee drop on Emma off of the turnbuckle, and apparently, the move didn't land correctly because the referee threw up the dreaded 'X' symbol, thus ending the match earlier than expected.

This occurred just one month after Emma returned from a previous injury on April 3rd. She had suffered a back injury in May of last year and was scheduled to return under the new character 'Emmalina', which was being heavily promoted. The gimmick was immediately dropped after its debut and she resumed being her regular 'Emma' character.

According to a report from Dave Meltzer of The Wrestling Observer, Emma isn't expected to get cleared for her in-ring return until around mid-June.

Emma signed with the WWE back in 2011 when she was sent to the company's developmental territory in Florida Championship Wrestling (FCW). She remained in developmental for three years, even going through the NXT name change, but sat out her first year due to a shoulder injury that had been bothering her in the early stages of her career.

She made her main roster debut in January of 2014 where she began a feud with Summer Rae. She soon aligned herself with Santino Marella and began feuding with Rae and Fandango. After Rae was replaced by Layla as Fandango's dance partner, Emma began her new feud.

Her relationship with Marella came to a screeching halt, however, as Marella was forced to legitimately retire from in-ring competition due to an injury.

Emma returned to NXT shortly after that to continue to build her character and aligned herself with Dana Brooke. She returned to the main roster in March of 2016 and began a stable with Lana and Summer Rae called Team B.A.D.

She was then riddled by multiple injuries, eventually landing herself in the position she is today.

What are your thoughts on Emma's injury-riddled pro wrestling career? Will you miss her on WWE TV? Have YOUR say in the comments section below and the third episode of GiveMeSport’s WWE podcast is here!

