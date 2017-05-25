GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCD) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

Diego Maradona reveals what he told teammates after 'Hand of God' goal in 1986

In 1986, Diego Maradona scored two of the most famous goals in football history against England. 

The first should not have stood. The Argentine forward outjumped Three Lions goalkeeper Peter Shilton before punching the ball in with his hand. 

The second was perhaps the greatest goal ever scored in a World Cup game. Maradona picked the ball up in his own half, beat five England players on a solo run and slotted past the keeper again. 

Over 30 years on, and the two goals are still mentioned on a daily basis by fans across the world. The first for its injustice, and the second for its brilliance. 

That game cemented the South American as one of the greatest players of all time. After winning that quarter-final, he captained his country to winning the whole tournament.

More than three decades later, Maradona has revealed exactly what happened in the aftermath of that 'Hand of God' moment, and the reaction of those on the pitch.

He also mentioned that he has no regrets about it.

"I am not sorry for scoring with my hand. Not sorry at all", he said in his new book, as per the Mirror. "Not then, not thirty years later... not on my death bed".

Argentina vs England

Normally, if a sportsman admits that he's cheated and shows no remorse, fans are quick to criticise them. 

But Maradona's star is so huge, that it's almost impossible to hate him for his actions.  

Describing what happened as the ball hit the back of the net, the now 56-year-old wrote:

"I went running off to celebrate. I kept on running, never looking back. 'Checho' Batista came over and asked me 'You knocked it in with your hand, right? Did you use your hand?" 

Diego Maradona of Argentina and Sansom and Terry Butcher of England

"And I answered, 'Shut the f*** up and keep on celebrating'"

The football legend also revealed that he was worried that the goal would be chalked off at half-time because replays were so conclusive.  

Instead, the goal stood and that match between Argentina and England in 1986 became one of, if not the most famous in history.  

Topics:
England Football
Internationals
Diego Maradona
World Cup
Football
Argentina Football

