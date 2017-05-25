GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCD) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

WWE

Stone Cold WWE.

Stone Cold has his say on Jinder Mahal as WWE Champion

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Jinder Mahal just turned the WWE's world upside down.

Mahal won the WWE Title from longtime WWE Superstar and multiple-time world champ Randy Orton in the main event of WWE Backlash on pay-per-view (PPV) this past weekend. The former 3MB member shocked nearly all in attendance with his unexpected win in Chicago.

Recently, WWE Hall Of Famer Stone Cold Steve Austin and former WWE Superstar Shane 'Hurricane' Helms took to Austin's podcast, The Steve Austin Show, to comment on Mahal's title win.

Article continues below

Helms said that he couldn't call the match leading up to the event, which is something that he always likes (quotes via Wrestling Inc.):

"I thought it was pretty well done. I didn't know which way they were going and that's what I love about [pro] wrestling. I love when I can't predict who the winner is going to be."

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Bears QB Mike Glennon makes bold proclamation heading into 2017 campaign

Bears QB Mike Glennon makes bold proclamation heading into 2017 campaign

The Patriots just made an incredibly rare free agency move

The Patriots just made an incredibly rare free agency move

AJ Styles tweets Real Madrid star - will they be teaming up at Live Event?

AJ Styles tweets Real Madrid star - will they be teaming up at Live Event?

Jim Ross responds to rumors he could make a proper WWE comeback

Jim Ross responds to rumors he could make a proper WWE comeback

Twitter can't believe what Zlatan did when Marcos Rojo interrupted his selfie

Twitter can't believe what Zlatan did when Marcos Rojo interrupted his selfie

The man formerly known as "Hurricane" also stated that Mahal was close to signing with Impact Wrestling before he got the call to go back to the WWE:

"I like Jinder, man. I can tell he's working hard. I liked him back in the day and actually before he signed with WWE, he came down to TNA for a visit and I tried to talk him.

"Not that we had a deep discussion, but I went and endorsed him to the higher-ups and I thought that he was a good guy to bring in.

"But then, the WWE offer came right away and he made probably what was a better decision financially, especially considering now. I thought it was good."

"I mean, his work is good, but there are definitely things that can be improved upon. But I think, if you watch him, you can see there's something there.

"There's an energy to him. His promos need to get a little bit better. His facials are good, but he goes to that angry face entirely too fast."

Stone Cold then went on to praise Mahal and said that he sees the newly crowned WWE Champion as "money":

"He's got a great look, a great body." Austin continued, "oh dude, [the 'Maharaja' nickname] has cool factor written all over it. Plus, if you play that with arrogance, it works for you. But, dude, down the road, I think that it spells money.

"I think the kid [has] got a great look. Like [Helms] said, he's got the great facials. And [Helms] know[s], dude, you've got to bring a few things to the table, whether it's appearance or size, looks, handsome, ugly, are you a flat-out bad ass worker, just unbelievable talker?

"This kid has bits and pieces of the things [one needs to be successful]. And all of these things can be graded on a scale of one to 10 on what you're bringing to the table.

"But, at first, one of the big things you've got to bring, dude, for Vince to get in that big spot, size helps and it just does."

Do you agree with Austin's comments about Mahal being "money." Have YOUR say in the comments section below and the third episode of GiveMeSport’s WWE podcast is here!

Check it out via this link. https://soundcloud.com/user-818579649/gms-wwe-podcast-all-the-fallout-from-wwe-payback

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
John Cena
WWE

Trending Stories

Bears QB Mike Glennon makes bold proclamation heading into 2017 campaign

Bears QB Mike Glennon makes bold proclamation heading into 2017 campaign

The Patriots just made an incredibly rare free agency move

The Patriots just made an incredibly rare free agency move

AJ Styles tweets Real Madrid star - will they be teaming up at Live Event?

AJ Styles tweets Real Madrid star - will they be teaming up at Live Event?

Jim Ross responds to rumors he could make a proper WWE comeback

Jim Ross responds to rumors he could make a proper WWE comeback

Twitter can't believe what Zlatan did when Marcos Rojo interrupted his selfie

Twitter can't believe what Zlatan did when Marcos Rojo interrupted his selfie

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Surprising name is in the mix to start at quarterback for Browns in 2017

Surprising name is in the mix to start at quarterback for Browns in 2017

The Miz reveals the reason why he was hated by other wrestlers after joining WWE

The Miz reveals the reason why he was hated by other wrestlers after joining WWE

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport - WWE Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again