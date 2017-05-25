Stone Cold has his say on Jinder Mahal as WWE Champion

Jinder Mahal just turned the WWE's world upside down.

Mahal won the WWE Title from longtime WWE Superstar and multiple-time world champ Randy Orton in the main event of WWE Backlash on pay-per-view (PPV) this past weekend. The former 3MB member shocked nearly all in attendance with his unexpected win in Chicago.

Recently, WWE Hall Of Famer Stone Cold Steve Austin and former WWE Superstar Shane 'Hurricane' Helms took to Austin's podcast, The Steve Austin Show, to comment on Mahal's title win.

Helms said that he couldn't call the match leading up to the event, which is something that he always likes (quotes via Wrestling Inc.):

"I thought it was pretty well done. I didn't know which way they were going and that's what I love about [pro] wrestling. I love when I can't predict who the winner is going to be."

The man formerly known as "Hurricane" also stated that Mahal was close to signing with Impact Wrestling before he got the call to go back to the WWE:

"I like Jinder, man. I can tell he's working hard. I liked him back in the day and actually before he signed with WWE, he came down to TNA for a visit and I tried to talk him.

"Not that we had a deep discussion, but I went and endorsed him to the higher-ups and I thought that he was a good guy to bring in.

"But then, the WWE offer came right away and he made probably what was a better decision financially, especially considering now. I thought it was good."

"I mean, his work is good, but there are definitely things that can be improved upon. But I think, if you watch him, you can see there's something there.

"There's an energy to him. His promos need to get a little bit better. His facials are good, but he goes to that angry face entirely too fast."

Stone Cold then went on to praise Mahal and said that he sees the newly crowned WWE Champion as "money":

"He's got a great look, a great body." Austin continued, "oh dude, [the 'Maharaja' nickname] has cool factor written all over it. Plus, if you play that with arrogance, it works for you. But, dude, down the road, I think that it spells money.

"I think the kid [has] got a great look. Like [Helms] said, he's got the great facials. And [Helms] know[s], dude, you've got to bring a few things to the table, whether it's appearance or size, looks, handsome, ugly, are you a flat-out bad ass worker, just unbelievable talker?

"This kid has bits and pieces of the things [one needs to be successful]. And all of these things can be graded on a scale of one to 10 on what you're bringing to the table.

"But, at first, one of the big things you've got to bring, dude, for Vince to get in that big spot, size helps and it just does."

