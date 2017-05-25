Steven Gerrard departed Anfield in 2015 after 17 glorious years of service, but he donned the famous Liverpool shirt again as part of a post-season tour Down Under on Wednesday.

The former England midfielder is, arguably, one of the greatest players Liverpool has ever had - and there's plenty of worthy names to consider alongside him.

When he departed the club in two years ago, he went on to have a spell with LA Galaxy in America, but he will always be synonymous with the red half of Merseyside.

Under the tutelage of Jurgen Klopp, the 36-year-old is now back at the club serving as the Under 18s manager from next season.

Klopp has already insisted he would like Gerrard to be the man to eventually replace him as the first team boss at Anfield.

However, in the here and now, Gerrard has had the pleasure of playing with the current crop of Liverpool stars who managed to secure Champions League qualification on the final day of the season - and one man, in particular, has impressed him.

“To play with [Roberto] Firmino, especially, was an absolute pleasure. I would have loved to have played with him for a couple of years,” Gerrard told the Liverpool Echo.

“He’s a very intelligent footballer. He’s on that same wavelength – he sees things. There are players and there are levels and he’s absolutely top level.”

Firmino starred in the opening 45 minutes of Liverpool's 3-0 victory over Sydney FC on Wednesday, scoring and assisting alongside Gerrard.

The Brazilian arrived during the same summer that Gerrard departed, but the former skipper was delighted to finally share a pitch with Liverpool's No. 11.

“This was obviously a bit special coming out here to give a bit back to our amazing fanbase. To play for Jürgen and be around the team was fantastic," Gerrard continued.

“There’s no such thing as a friendly when you’ve got a Liverpool shirt on. I’m the same, whatever type of game it is – I just give it what I’ve got and give it my best.

“All the lads were professional. They are coming off the back of a very long season. They could have easily switched off but with a manager as demanding as Jürgen there was no chance of that happening.”

