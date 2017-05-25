GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCD) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

Football

Steven Gerrard.

Steven Gerrard names which current Liverpool player he loved playing with the most

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Steven Gerrard departed Anfield in 2015 after 17 glorious years of service, but he donned the famous Liverpool shirt again as part of a post-season tour Down Under on Wednesday.

The former England midfielder is, arguably, one of the greatest players Liverpool has ever had - and there's plenty of worthy names to consider alongside him.

When he departed the club in two years ago, he went on to have a spell with LA Galaxy in America, but he will always be synonymous with the red half of Merseyside.

Article continues below

Under the tutelage of Jurgen Klopp, the 36-year-old is now back at the club serving as the Under 18s manager from next season.

Klopp has already insisted he would like Gerrard to be the man to eventually replace him as the first team boss at Anfield.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Bears QB Mike Glennon makes bold proclamation heading into 2017 campaign

Bears QB Mike Glennon makes bold proclamation heading into 2017 campaign

The Patriots just made an incredibly rare free agency move

The Patriots just made an incredibly rare free agency move

AJ Styles tweets Real Madrid star - will they be teaming up at Live Event?

AJ Styles tweets Real Madrid star - will they be teaming up at Live Event?

Jim Ross responds to rumors he could make a proper WWE comeback

Jim Ross responds to rumors he could make a proper WWE comeback

Twitter can't believe what Zlatan did when Marcos Rojo interrupted his selfie

Twitter can't believe what Zlatan did when Marcos Rojo interrupted his selfie

However, in the here and now, Gerrard has had the pleasure of playing with the current crop of Liverpool stars who managed to secure Champions League qualification on the final day of the season - and one man, in particular, has impressed him.

“To play with [Roberto] Firmino, especially, was an absolute pleasure. I would have loved to have played with him for a couple of years,” Gerrard told the Liverpool Echo.

“He’s a very intelligent footballer. He’s on that same wavelength – he sees things. There are players and there are levels and he’s absolutely top level.”

Sydney FC v Liverpool FC

Firmino starred in the opening 45 minutes of Liverpool's 3-0 victory over Sydney FC on Wednesday, scoring and assisting alongside Gerrard.

The Brazilian arrived during the same summer that Gerrard departed, but the former skipper was delighted to finally share a pitch with Liverpool's No. 11.

“This was obviously a bit special coming out here to give a bit back to our amazing fanbase. To play for Jürgen and be around the team was fantastic," Gerrard continued.

Sydney FC v Liverpool FC

“There’s no such thing as a friendly when you’ve got a Liverpool shirt on. I’m the same, whatever type of game it is – I just give it what I’ve got and give it my best.

“All the lads were professional. They are coming off the back of a very long season. They could have easily switched off but with a manager as demanding as Jürgen there was no chance of that happening.”

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Roberto Firmino
Football

Trending Stories

Bears QB Mike Glennon makes bold proclamation heading into 2017 campaign

Bears QB Mike Glennon makes bold proclamation heading into 2017 campaign

The Patriots just made an incredibly rare free agency move

The Patriots just made an incredibly rare free agency move

AJ Styles tweets Real Madrid star - will they be teaming up at Live Event?

AJ Styles tweets Real Madrid star - will they be teaming up at Live Event?

Jim Ross responds to rumors he could make a proper WWE comeback

Jim Ross responds to rumors he could make a proper WWE comeback

Twitter can't believe what Zlatan did when Marcos Rojo interrupted his selfie

Twitter can't believe what Zlatan did when Marcos Rojo interrupted his selfie

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Surprising name is in the mix to start at quarterback for Browns in 2017

Surprising name is in the mix to start at quarterback for Browns in 2017

The Miz reveals the reason why he was hated by other wrestlers after joining WWE

The Miz reveals the reason why he was hated by other wrestlers after joining WWE

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again