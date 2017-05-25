Despite a disappointing Premier League campaign, most people now have to agree that 2016-17 has been very fruitful for Manchester United.

February's EFL Cup triumph made Jose Mourinho the only manager to win a trophy in his first season as United boss, and they followed that up by winning the Europa League yesterday.

Not only did the 2-0 win over Ajax give Man Utd the prestige of lifting a European trophy, it also means they go straight into the group stages of next year's Champions League, bypassing the qualification rounds.

Attention has already turned to who they will recruit this summer, with Mourinho claiming that he had already given United's executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward a list of targets.

Atletico Madrid forward Antoine Griezmann is the name on everyone's lips, however, the three defenders the Red Devils are considering signing have now been revealed.

United pursuing three defenders this summer

According to Sky sources, the three central defensive options Man United will pursue once the transfer window opens are Michael Keane, Virgil van Dijk and Victor Lindelof.

The new Europa League winners are planning on signing at least one centre-back this summer, and those are the three names Mourinho has identified.

Michael Keane

United sold Keane to Burnley for £2 million in 2015 after a successful loan spell at the club, but the Englishman has made terrific strides under Sean Dyche.

The 24-year-old made his full international debut against Germany in March and has been impressive for Burnley as they avoided relegation on their return to England's top-flight - missing just three games.

Virgil van Dijk

Keane only has a year left on his contract at Turf Moor, but it's Southampton stalwart Virgil van Dijk who is expected to be the most in-demand centre-back of the window.

The Dutchman has developed into one of the league's most dominant defenders at St Mary's, but it's understood that the Saints will not let him leave for less than £50 million.

Van Dijk, who missed a large portion of this season through injury, is also reportedly on the radar of Liverpool, Manchester City and champions Chelsea.

Victor Lindelof

Highly-rated Swede Lindelof is someone who came very close to moving to Old Trafford in January and who has the backing of compatriot Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

Ibra thinks the 22-year-old Benfica star has what it takes to become one of the world's best in the future, and he is currently valued at around £40 million.

Do United need a centre-back?

United are expected to sign one of the three central defenders before the 2017-18 season begins in August, but there is some debate as to whether they need anyone in this area.

Eric Bailly; Mourinho's first signing as United boss, has been outstanding this term, and they also have Chris Smalling, Phil Jones, Daley Blind and the currently injured Marcos Rojo who can all play in that position.

