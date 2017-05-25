GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCD) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

WWE

Eric Bischoff.

Eric Bischoff on fans' ethnic criticisms towards Jinder Mahal

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

As soon as Jinder Mahal won the WWE Championship, it could already be expected that some harsh words were going to be said by WWE fans.

Mahal won the WWE Championship off of Randy Orton at this past weekend's WWE Backlash pay-per-view (PPV) event from Chicago, Illinois in the main event of the evening. Mahal was able to hit Orton with his finisher after a distraction from the Sign Brothers, sending the WWE Universe in attendance into a frenzy.

Former WCW President Eric Bischoff took to his podcast, Bischoff on Wrestling, to share his comments on the matter and said that he absolutely loved the decision by the WWE to put the title around Mahal's waist (quotes via Wrestle Zone):

Article continues below

"I loved it. I loved it. Great move. I didn’t know he was actually going to get the title. As far as getting him featured and giving him a spotlight it makes all the sense in the world to me for all the right reasons.

"Business wise, strategically and also as a character. As a new character and as something that is fresh.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

The Patriots just made an incredibly rare free agency move

The Patriots just made an incredibly rare free agency move

Bears QB Mike Glennon makes bold proclamation heading into 2017 campaign

Bears QB Mike Glennon makes bold proclamation heading into 2017 campaign

WWE superstar injured during live show - return date revealed

WWE superstar injured during live show - return date revealed

The Miz reveals the reason why he was hated by other wrestlers after joining WWE

The Miz reveals the reason why he was hated by other wrestlers after joining WWE

Jose Mourinho reveals who his one-finger celebration at full-time was aimed at

Jose Mourinho reveals who his one-finger celebration at full-time was aimed at

"He’s not the same kind of recycled cookie coming out of the cookie press with a little different flavor. I think this is really unique and that’s what WWE needs right now."

Some fans have been rather critical of Mahal being portrayed as the "evil foreigner" on television, but Bischoff told those fans to check their 'social justice warrior stuff' at the door and leave it out of wrestling:

"He should be a bad guy because right now he’s the hottest thing in the hottest company on the face of the Earth! I absolutely fricking guarantee you there is no one in India going,

“Oh! WWE is coming to India and Jinder Mahal is the champion and I’m not going to go see them because he’s a bad guy!” (Laughs)

"No. No. Stop, leave your social justice warrior stuff at home when you come into pro wrestling. It’s not applicable." 

Mahal recently had an Indian style celebration on SmackDown Live to celebrate his title win, and again angled in his promo that fans hate him because he looks and speaks differently than all of them. While the gimmick is getting a ton of heat, it's hard not to agree with Bischoff that politics need to be checked at the door in the world of professional wrestling.

What are your thoughts on Bischoff's comments regarding Mahal's WWE Title win? Have YOUR say in the comments section below and the third episode of GiveMeSport’s WWE podcast is here!

Check it out via this link. https://soundcloud.com/user-818579649/gms-wwe-podcast-all-the-fallout-from-wwe-payback

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
John Cena
WWE

Trending Stories

The Patriots just made an incredibly rare free agency move

The Patriots just made an incredibly rare free agency move

Bears QB Mike Glennon makes bold proclamation heading into 2017 campaign

Bears QB Mike Glennon makes bold proclamation heading into 2017 campaign

WWE superstar injured during live show - return date revealed

WWE superstar injured during live show - return date revealed

The Miz reveals the reason why he was hated by other wrestlers after joining WWE

The Miz reveals the reason why he was hated by other wrestlers after joining WWE

Jose Mourinho reveals who his one-finger celebration at full-time was aimed at

Jose Mourinho reveals who his one-finger celebration at full-time was aimed at

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Surprising name is in the mix to start at quarterback for Browns in 2017

Surprising name is in the mix to start at quarterback for Browns in 2017

Steve Austin gives his true thoughts on Jinder Mahal becoming WWE Champion

Steve Austin gives his true thoughts on Jinder Mahal becoming WWE Champion

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport - WWE Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again