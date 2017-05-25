GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCD) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

Ibrahimovic with the Europa League trophy.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic addresses his future at Manchester United

He may be injured at the moment, but Zlatan Ibrahimovic arrived at Manchester United on a free transfer last summer and simply did not disappoint.

The big Swede was comfortably the club's top scorer this season with 28 goals in 46 games across all competitions, including 17 in the Premier League.

After suffering serious knee ligament damage against Anderlecht last month, Ibrahimovic missed the conclusion of the 2016-17 campaign and isn't expected to play football again until 2018.

The unfortunate injury has raised serious doubts as to whether Zlatan, who turns 36 in October, will sign an extension to his current deal with Man Utd, which expires this summer.

After United's 2-0 victory over Ajax, which won them the Europa League and put them into next year's Champions League, Ibra discussed what the future holds for him and if he will remain at Old Trafford next term.

Ibra addresses his future

Remaining as coy as ever, United's number nine said, per The Mirror: "In a few weeks, I'll be back in the (training) field. Where? Let's see."

Regarding the win on Wednesday and the season as a whole, Ibra added: "I had a different role (against Ajax). I supported the team, but what matters is that we won.

FBL-EUR-C3-AJAX-MAN UTD

"That's the most important thing, because this (the Europa League) is a collective trophy. You win and lose together. Now we raised another trophy, which is the third this year of the five available.

"When you win, you are always good, you don't feel even more pain. I regret not being able to play this game. It is normal, I wanted to be on the pitch, but the situation is this."

So, while the 35-year-old isn't giving too much away, the world-class striker clearly loved every moment of Man United's celebrations in his homeland of Sweden.

FBL-EUR-C3-AJAX-MAN UTD

Eric Bailly hilariously threw his crutch high into the air, but nothing was going to stop Ibrahimovic from collecting a winners medal which he more than earned, bagging 5 goals from 11 Europa League appearances (only Henrikh Mkhitaryan scored more for Man Utd).

There are, however, no certainties that Zlatan will be a Red Devil next season, given that he's coming to the end of his glittering career, teenage sensation Marcus Rashford is only set to get better, and United may bring in a marquee forward like Antoine Griezmann.

p1bh0fqfcu9p8aks1k5f127m1hbjb.jpg

Do YOU think Ibrahimovic will still be at Man Utd next season? Who do YOU think is good enough to replace him if he leaves? Have YOUR say in the comments box below!

