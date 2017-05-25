GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCD) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

Football

Griezmann celebrating for Atletico and Herrera in action for Man Utd.

Two Manchester United stars react to reports of Antoine Griezmann joining the club

Football News
After a grueling past few months, Manchester United turned an average season into a very, very good one on Wednesday night by winning the Europa League.

The 2-0 victory over Ajax ensures the Red Devils will play Champions League football for only the second time since Sir Alex Ferguson left in 2013 and it completes their European trophy collection.

Attention has already turned to who United may bring in during the summer transfer window as they look to re-emerge into genuine Premier League title contenders once again.

As always, a plethora of top-class talent have been heavily linked with Man Utd, from Kylian Mbappe to James Rodriguez, but the name that's been on fans' lips for an extremely long time now is undoubtedly Antoine Griezmann.

With that said, two current United stars have now had their say on the possibility of Griezmann moving to Old Trafford, heaping praise onto the 26-year-old in the process.

Herrera and Mata on Griezmann

Man Utd Player of the Year Ander Herrera, who also picked up the Man of the Match award in the Europa League final, told Cadena Ser, via Squawka: "He (Griezmann) is a star and all the teams in the world would want him.

Club Atletico de Madrid v Leicester City - UEFA Champions League Quarter Final: First Leg

"I've said it in the past, after Cristiano Ronaldo and (Lionel) Messi, he is in that group of those that can become their possible successors."

Meanwhile, Juan Mata, whose corner led to United's second goal against Ajax, joked: "When I was at school, a six out of 10 (referring to Griezmann's own rating of his chances of joining United) was considered okay. I would take that."

The creative Spaniard continued: "Griezmann is a great player and I like great players. He has quality, he gets goals. I don't know him, but he seems like a good person so - I don't know what will happen, but of course, I like him."

FBL-ESP-LIGA-ESPANYOL-ATLETICO

So, it sounds like Herrera and Mata would welcome the Atletico Madrid forward to Man United with open arms, and everyone can agree that he'd be a massive acquisition for Jose Mourinho's side.

Griezmann's 2016-17 campaign

2016 was a fantastic year for Griezmann, reaching both the Champions League and Euro 2016 finals with Atletico and France respectively, and he's backed that up this term.

Diego Simeone's men finished third in La Liga, reached the Champions League semi-finals, and the Frenchman scored 26 times in 53 games in all competitions.

TOPSHOT-FBL-EUR-C1-ATLETICO-LEICESTER

Griezmann has registered at least 25 goals in each of his three seasons with Atleti, and with United desperate to add more goals to their team, he could be the ultimate summer signing.

Do YOU think Griezmann would be a good signing for Man Utd? Be sure to leave YOUR opinion in the comments box below!

Topics:
La Liga
Ander Herrera
Football
Zlatan Ibrahimovic
Paris Saint-Germain

