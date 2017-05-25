Jose Mourinho had every reason to be ecstatic after Manchester United defeated Ajax 2-0 in the Europa League final on Wednesday and justified his direction.

United may have finished sixth in the league - only one place above the supposedly disastrous campaign David Moyes orchestrated in 2013-14 - but they have come away with three trophies.

The Community Shield, the EFL Cup and the Europa League - which completes the Red Devils' European collection - are all in the trophy cabinet following Mourinho's debut season and now he must make United a force in the league once more.

To do that, the Special One must do some more recruiting in the summer to truly make this side his own.

With Wayne Rooney among others almost certain to leave, there are sure to be some gaps to fill, but did Mourinho give away more than he should have following United's victory over Ajax?

A subtitled conversation with Justin Kluivert, son of the legendary striker Patrick, has emerged courtesy of Dutch outlet Voetbal Inside and it certainly makes for an interesting watch:

It's believable, but also very hard to confirm. The site have not confirmed how they have transcribed the encounter and the fact that you can't see Mourinho's face for a good portion of the clip throws plenty of doubt into the equation.

One thing that does look clear is the opening sentiment: "I want you!"

As part of a BT documentary, Mourinho spoke to former United defender Rio Ferdinand and explained why his three trophies mean nothing at the moment.

"If I finish my career tomorrow I should be very happy with my experience but the problem is my career just reached the halfway stage. I have 15 more years.”

Asked if he retained that hunger and desire, Mourinho said, nodding enthusiastically: “Yeah, yeah.”

“In this club it makes me feel that I did nothing,” he said. “Especially because you have two legends – many of them, but two [Busby and Ferguson] are legends in terms of titles and trophies. I feel that I am nobody.

"I always have to prove. I just feel that what I did in this club is not enough to be deserve to be here [pointing to wall enshrined with pictures of Ferguson and Busby]. That’s why I am there [pointing to a picture of himself on a wall on its own]."

