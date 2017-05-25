GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCD) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

Football

Jose Mourinho, Justin Kluivert.

Subtitled quotes of exchange between Jose Mourinho and Justin Kluivert emerge

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Jose Mourinho had every reason to be ecstatic after Manchester United defeated Ajax 2-0 in the Europa League final on Wednesday and justified his direction.

United may have finished sixth in the league - only one place above the supposedly disastrous campaign David Moyes orchestrated in 2013-14 - but they have come away with three trophies.

The Community Shield, the EFL Cup and the Europa League - which completes the Red Devils' European collection - are all in the trophy cabinet following Mourinho's debut season and now he must make United a force in the league once more.

Article continues below

To do that, the Special One must do some more recruiting in the summer to truly make this side his own.

With Wayne Rooney among others almost certain to leave, there are sure to be some gaps to fill, but did Mourinho give away more than he should have following United's victory over Ajax?

Article continues below

Trending Stories

The Patriots just made an incredibly rare free agency move

The Patriots just made an incredibly rare free agency move

Bears QB Mike Glennon makes bold proclamation heading into 2017 campaign

Bears QB Mike Glennon makes bold proclamation heading into 2017 campaign

WWE superstar injured during live show - return date revealed

WWE superstar injured during live show - return date revealed

The Miz reveals the reason why he was hated by other wrestlers after joining WWE

The Miz reveals the reason why he was hated by other wrestlers after joining WWE

Alvaro Morata agrees £52m deal to leave Real Madrid for European club [Gazzetta]

Alvaro Morata agrees £52m deal to leave Real Madrid for European club [Gazzetta]

A subtitled conversation with Justin Kluivert, son of the legendary striker Patrick, has emerged courtesy of Dutch outlet Voetbal Inside and it certainly makes for an interesting watch:

It's believable, but also very hard to confirm. The site have not confirmed how they have transcribed the encounter and the fact that you can't see Mourinho's face for a good portion of the clip throws plenty of doubt into the equation.

One thing that does look clear is the opening sentiment: "I want you!"

As part of a BT documentary, Mourinho spoke to former United defender Rio Ferdinand and explained why his three trophies mean nothing at the moment.

FBL-EUR-C3-AJAX-MAN UTD

"If I finish my career tomorrow I should be very happy with my experience but the problem is my career just reached the halfway stage. I have 15 more years.”

Asked if he retained that hunger and desire, Mourinho said, nodding enthusiastically: “Yeah, yeah.”

FBL-EUR-C3-AJAX-MAN UTD

“In this club it makes me feel that I did nothing,” he said. “Especially because you have two legends – many of them, but two [Busby and Ferguson] are legends in terms of titles and trophies. I feel that I am nobody.

"I always have to prove. I just feel that what I did in this club is not enough to be deserve to be here [pointing to wall enshrined with pictures of Ferguson and Busby]. That’s why I am there [pointing to a picture of himself on a wall on its own]."

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Ajax
Football
Paul Pogba
Zlatan Ibrahimovic
Paris Saint-Germain

Trending Stories

The Patriots just made an incredibly rare free agency move

The Patriots just made an incredibly rare free agency move

Bears QB Mike Glennon makes bold proclamation heading into 2017 campaign

Bears QB Mike Glennon makes bold proclamation heading into 2017 campaign

WWE superstar injured during live show - return date revealed

WWE superstar injured during live show - return date revealed

The Miz reveals the reason why he was hated by other wrestlers after joining WWE

The Miz reveals the reason why he was hated by other wrestlers after joining WWE

Alvaro Morata agrees £52m deal to leave Real Madrid for European club [Gazzetta]

Alvaro Morata agrees £52m deal to leave Real Madrid for European club [Gazzetta]

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Surprising name is in the mix to start at quarterback for Browns in 2017

Surprising name is in the mix to start at quarterback for Browns in 2017

Steve Austin gives his true thoughts on Jinder Mahal becoming WWE Champion

Steve Austin gives his true thoughts on Jinder Mahal becoming WWE Champion

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again