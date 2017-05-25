One of the big moves that flew under the radar during the superstar shake-up saw Rusev make the switch from Monday Night RAW to SmackDown LIVE.

It seems like the two are made for each other considering the blue brand is seen as the land of opportunity and if anybody deserves a chance at the top, it’s The Bulgarian Brute.

SMACKDOWN SWITCH

Although he was very impressive in his comedic role with his bland humour, there’s no denying that his best days were when he was an unbeatable monster who steamrolled through all of his opposition.

Earlier this month, WWE aired a segment featuring Rusev where he demanded a WWE Championship match at the Money in the Bank event, or he’d be going ‘home’ as he’s had enough of not doing things his way.

According to numerous sources, that was the plan at first – to have Rusev challenge Randy Orton at the SmackDown-exclusive event.

TITLE PLANS?

However, Ring Side News has now reported that WWE has nixed those plans with Rusev no longer in line to receive a shot at the gold, which is already a massive blow considering he’s not even debuted on television yet as it was announced that Jinder Mahal will defend his title against The Viper at Money in the Bank instead.

Plus, WWE has remained quiet on the situation and the story hasn’t advanced at all, in fact, no authority member such as Shane McMahon has even discussed his situation on television.

While that’s bad news for his fans, it may not all be doom and gloom on his future booking.

So far, six names have been announced for the Money in the Bank ladder match, where either AJ Styles, Shinsuke Nakamura, Sami Zayn, Kevin Owens, Dolph Ziggler or Baron Corbin will have the chance to pretty much guarantee a championship run, whenever he decides to cash in the contract.

If more sources are to be believed, then Rusev could be the seventh and final addition to the match, which still gives him a prominent role on the card.

As of this writing, the King of Strong Style is the favourite to unhook the briefcase; but things change on a daily basis in WWE.

It’s evident that heels make better holders of the briefcase, as we’ve seen on more than one occasion, so if Rusev does end up in the match you’d have to assume he’s also one of the favourites and could be in the same boat as somebody like The Lone Wolf.

It’s a huge shame that WWE quietly scrapped his title plans, though, but hopefully, they haven’t given up on him just yet as he can still be a major force on Tuesday nights, with or without a briefcase.

