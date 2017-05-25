Braun Strowman’s untimely injury and surgery has thrown several major plans up in the air, especially those revolving around the Universal Championship.

It was well documented beforehand that The Monster Among Men would defeat Roman Reigns at the Extreme Rules event, before challenging Brock Lesnar for the red strap at the new Great Balls of Fire pay-per-view – but that clearly won’t be happening.

UNIVERSAL TITLE PLANS

Instead, it’s believed that Strowman could come back in time for SummerSlam and challenge The Beast Incarnate then.

In fact, you can’t rule out a title change yet either as sources have claimed that WWE could have Lesnar drop the title for a few months, before regaining it in time for WrestleMania 34 where he’s rumoured to go up against Roman Reigns; but that’s a different story altogether.

Now, WWE has gone ahead with a blockbuster main event for Extreme Rules where Reigns will battle Seth Rollins, Bray Wyatt, Samoa Joe and Finn Balor in a stacked Fatal Five Way contest.

The winner will then go on to face Lesnar at Great Balls of Fire.

We saw Paul Heyman return on Monday Night RAW this week where he confronted Balor and talked up his chances at the event, and it’s been revealed that he was there to help make the Irishman look a clear favourite in the match, regardless of the result.

POTENTIAL PLANS

However, a new rumour from Cageside Seats suggests WWE could be planning something even bigger which could see The Beast sticking around on television a lot more than he usually does.

It’s being claimed that there are plans to have Lesnar battle most, if not all of the men featured in the Fatal Five Way match at some point between now and WrestleMania 34.

You can already chalk The Big Dog off of that list, considering WWE is reportedly planning a big coronation for him in New Orleans next year which is sure to include him slaying The Beast.

It was also claimed this week that Heyman talking up Balor on RAW is a way to set-up a potential clash against Lesnar, but whether that will be at Great Balls of Fire remains to be seen.

If WWE is planning this, then it means we have three exciting clashes look forward to with Lesnar not only battling Rollins yet again, but matches against Wyatt and Joe are something fans would love to see on any pay-per-view.

While it could see the title remain on Lesnar for quite some time, there’s no denying that having him around regularly is something fans would prefer, as opposed to his part-time status.

