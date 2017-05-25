This week continues to bring new information regarding the Conor McGregor and Floyd Mayweather superfight that has consumed combat sport fans. The increased rumblings about an agreement that got signed have only added fuel to the fire.



Mayweather said that he has every intention of signing that contract and stepping into the ring with Notorious. Some observers are still skeptical about how close this fight is to really happening, but both fighters sound absolutely engaged at the moment.



WBC lightweight champion Mikey Garcia has campaigned to fight McGregor ahead of the dream bout, but it looks like that won’t be happening. Instead, he has said this week that he would like to offer the newcomer some extra help before the date is set up.

Garcia said: “He’s not at world class level. He might be at the beginning boxing or prospect level, but not even a good amateur, because a good amateur has better skills than he does for boxing. His boxing is good for MMA, but not for world championship boxing.

“Conor, hit me up if he wants me to test him out. If he does fight Floyd before anybody else, come to the gym and I’ll give him that work.”

As it stands, it is highly unlikely that the UFC champion would actually take Garcia up on his offer. The details of McGregor’s training has been kept under tight lock and key over the course of this entire process, changing locations could put that in jeopardy.

Also, the chance that Mikey could be laying waste to the underdog in practice sessions would likely scuttle all chances of the fight occurring as well. In actuallity, it’s a smart play by the MMA fighter’s camp as they are maximising their earning potential.

Even with all this said, a lot of fans are taking this match very seriously as both fighters from the tops of their respective games meet in the squared circle. The entire spectacle has long-since overshadowed whatever will happen in the ring and the profits will be tremendous.

Dana White informed everyone that he believes that the fabled superfight will actually go down and says that he is waiting on Mayweather’s camp to get the agreement set in stone. Nobody knows what exactly the Money Team President will be looking for out of this fight.

One thing is for certain, audiences have never been closer to seeing this fight become a reality.

