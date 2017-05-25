It might have only been a few weeks since he was last on our television screens, but fans are already counting down the days until Chris Jericho makes his return.

There’s no denying that Jericho’s latest WWE stint is arguably one of his best where he not only put over other talent, but he captured a title, took part in engaging feuds and provided fans with many entertaining moments.

SUCCESSFUL STINT

He was able to get things like a potted plant and his extensive range of scarves over with the fans, and even now fans shed a slight tear when watching back the Festival of Friendship where Kevin Owens finally snapped and attacked his former best friend.

Their feud culminated on SmackDown LIVE, two nights after the Payback event after a vicious attack from The Prizefighter resulted in Jericho being written off television.

He’s revealed on numerous occasions that he stuck around for much longer than originally planned, but is now touring with his band Fozzy which requires all of his time and attention.

However, Jericho may have dealt a huge blow to his massive WWE following as he recently caught up with AP News and claimed that it will be a very long time before he makes another comeback.

NEXT RETURN

According to Ring Side News, he said: “WWE, it’s the brand name. I’m just a cog. An important part of it, people like it.

“But this is our band. People are here to see us. That to me is a little more of a rush. It’s not under the auspices of another name.

“It’ll be a long time before I go back.

“If I never go back, it’s fine. If I never wrestle another match, it wouldn’t bother me.”

Of course, WWE fans know that there’s no bigger tease in the company than Jericho who will never admit that he’ll be coming back, as he’s always keen to add the crucial element of surprise whenever he does decide to step inside of the squared circle.

Although, nobody can say he doesn’t genuinely feel that way as he hasn’t been on tour in a while, and being in that environment may have helped change his mind on wanting to go back so soon as he can still enjoy that experience while it lasts.

The interesting thing about his comments, though, is that Jericho’s return has already been advertised for the upcoming live event June 30 and July 1 in Tokyo, Japan at the Ryogoku Kokugikan.

There’s one thing you can’t deny about all of this – Jericho knows how to keep the fans guessing.

When do you think Chris Jericho will make his WWE return?

