This week keeps on bring new information regarding the Conor McGregor and Floyd Mayweather superfight that has consumed combat sport fans. The increased rumblings about an agreement on the table have only added fuel to the fire.



Mayweather said that he has every intention of signing that contract and stepping into the ring with Notorious. Some observers are still skeptical about how close this fight is to really happening, but both fighters sound absolutely engaged at the moment.



Oscar De La Hoya isn’t making waves inside the ring anymore and is instead focusing his energies on promoting fights and getting his stars booked in huge events. The latest one features his biggest star Saul “Canelo” Alvarez.

He is pitting his biggest draw against Gennady ‘GGG’ Golovkin and the date is set for September 16 of this year. This bout will be a huge draw because of the stature of these two fighters that have lost only one match between them.

Although, the Golden Boy has more to worry about than his protege, and told ESPN he is interested in protecting the legacy of the sport. In essence, De La Hoya is looking out for the sport that gave him so much throughout his career and he wrote an open letter about it.

De La Hoya explains: “To my fellow boxing fans, I write in the hopes that together we can protect the sport of boxing. With each passing day, it looks more and more likely that the circus known as Floyd Mayweather vs. Conor McGregor will be coming to town in the near future.

“As undercard fights start to take form, athletic commissions give their blessings in exchange for millions of dollars, and the fighters start counting even more cash, one group will eventually be left to make sure this farce doesn’t occur -- we, the fans, who are the lifeblood of sport.

“But if you thought Mayweather/Pacquiao was a black eye for our sport --a matchup between two of the best pound-for-pound fighter that simply didn’t deliver -- just wait until the best boxer of a generation dismantles someone who has never boxed competitively at any level -- amateur or professional. Our sport might not ever recover.”

Dana White informed everyone that he believes that the fabled superfight will actually go down and says that he is waiting on Mayweather’s camp to get the agreement set in stone. Nobody knows what exactly the Money Team President will be looking for out of this fight.

Still, De La Hoya isn’t alone in his concerns and more will surface over time.

