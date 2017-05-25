As expected, Jinder Mahal is the talk of the town and it’ll remain that way for a while as he shocked the world on Sunday night, where he defeated Randy Orton at the SmackDown-exclusive Backlash event to become the WWE Champion.

It was a massive surprise to see him as a number one contender in the first place, and fans are still adjusting to the fact that The Modern Day Maharaja – who at one point was the weakest in 3MB – now holds the biggest prize in the company.

NEW WWE CHAMPION

Still, you have to praise WWE for going down a different avenue, rather than giving the same stars countless opportunities, and we know fans hate that and aren’t afraid to share their thoughts on social media.

While monetary benefits obviously play a part in his victory with WWE’s big expansion plans into India, it also bodes well for the blue brand as it’s billed as the land of opportunity, and Mahal certainly took full advantage of that in such a short space of time competing on Tuesday night’s.

One of the biggest talking points surrounding Mahal is the sudden improvement in his physique.

Plenty of accusations have been thrown around, and it’ll remain that way too but it’s not something he’s touched on in great detail.

PHYSIQUE

On social media, he shut down claims that he was using steroids and now that he’s under the microscope against because he’s WWE Champion, the claims will continue flying his way and the criticism won’t end.

Speaking to The Times of India, Mahal has yet again shut down the criticism by defending his lifestyle – where he conducts himself like a professional athlete in whatever he does.

According to Wrestling Inc, he said: “I don't know what kind of criticism that was. I worked hard in the gym a lot.

“All the WWE talents are drug tested by a third-party agency and I have been tested multiple times and never had an issue, so you know my transformation is all diet, all hard work.

“I am a tested athlete like every other WWE wrestler. I have no special privilege; nothing like that.

“I look like an athlete, I perform like an athlete, I carry myself like an athlete and WWE was not hesitant to put me in a WWE title match."

It’s a shame that Mahal hasn’t been able to enjoy his big title win in the manner he’d have liked, as it’s only drawn more eyes to his physique and he’ll have to continue answering questions about it.

Still, WWE has suspended athletes in the past for violating the wellness programme – and big ones too such as Roman Reigns – so maybe fans need to take his word and let him enjoy life as champion, and one of the top stars on SmackDown LIVE.

