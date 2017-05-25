Fans were disappointed after UFC president Dana White was forced to postpone the proposed light heavyweight championship clash between Daniel Cormier and Jon Jones back in 2014. Now, those at home will be in for a show when the two men meet at UFC 214 later this summer.



Their highly anticipated rematch looks like it will take place in Anaheim, California where the likes of Cyborg Justino and Tyron Woodley could also feature on the stacked card, but their absolute distaste for each other seems to have outweighed everything else about that event.



White basically made a delightful match appear out of thin air as there was real concern about the event leading up to the press conferences. At every turn, the head man has found a way to inject some excitement into the promotion while his top draw Conor McGregor is away.

Now, he has secured one of the best strikers in the world and that fighter will join the promotion to inject some star power. Gokhan Saki has signed a deal with the UFC on Thursday and the kick-boxer brings 17 years of fighting experience with him to the Octagon.

UFC has not announced his first opponent or the date when he will first be in action, but the newcomer says that he would be interested in competing at the upcoming Fight Night event in Rotterdam later this year in September.

Saki announced in a Facebook post: “I’m glad I finally can announce that I have signed an exclusive long term contract with the UFC. The best investment the UFC has made since Conor McGregor. Soon I will show everybody what Turkey and U.A.E. bring to the table.”

MMA will be an adjustment of sorts for the fighter as he was defeated by James Zikic in 2004 under these rules. But, outside of those stipulations, he has left a pile of opponents in his wake like Tyrone Spong, Melvin Manhoef, Daniel Ghita and Ray Sefo.

At 33-years-old, Saki has an 83-12 record in kickboxing including a staggering 59 knockouts in his career. That kind of striking ability will undoubtedly serve him well inside the cage where he will need to get acclimated to the new rules under the UFC.

Still, it is hard to view this as anything other than a fantastic success for the promotion after a period of uncertainty while Notorious chases the white whale that is a potential superfight with Floyd Mayweather.

Summer once looked like it might be a lean time in the UFC, but now, there are more matches to look forward to than anyone could have ever dreamed of.

