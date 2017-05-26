GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCD) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

Football

Boateng in action for Bayern.

Jerome Boateng has the ultimate say on the Messi vs. Ronaldo debate

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

It's safe to say that Jerome Boateng has come an extremely long way from the player who failed to make it at Manchester City.

Since leaving the Citizens for Bayern Munich in 2011, he has won five consecutive Bundesliga titles, the Champions League, three German Cups and the 2014 World Cup with Germany.

Despite his numerous injury problems this season, which limited him to just 13 league appearances, Boateng is still regarded as one of Europe's best defenders.

SIGN UP NOW

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Sign up now and submit a 250-word test article: http://gms.to/haveyoursay4

Article continues below

The centre-back is quick, very powerful, strong in the air, accomplished in possession, and, during his career, he has come up against many of the world's finest attacking talents.

Boateng's toughest opponents

German outlet Sport Bild asked the 28-year-old to name the toughest individual opponents he's faced both at Bayern and Germany, and he responded by naming five superstars.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Surprising name is in the mix to start at quarterback for Browns in 2017

Surprising name is in the mix to start at quarterback for Browns in 2017

Chris Jericho reveals when fans should expect a WWE return

Chris Jericho reveals when fans should expect a WWE return

SEE: Fan spots who may have attacked Enzo Amore on Monday Night RAW

SEE: Fan spots who may have attacked Enzo Amore on Monday Night RAW

Liverpool will need to smash club record transfer fee to sign top target [Echo]

Liverpool will need to smash club record transfer fee to sign top target [Echo]

"(Lionel) Messi and (Cristiano) Ronaldo are the toughest," Boateng said, via Goal. "But I would also place Eden Hazard of Chelsea, Neymar of Barcelona and Karim Benzema of Real Madrid on the list."

Chelsea v Tottenham Hotspur - The Emirates FA Cup Semi-Final

The World Cup Winner would continue by comparing Leo Messi and Cristiano, who have won the last nine Ballon d'Or awards between them, in terms of who he found easier to defend against.

Messi or Ronaldo?

Both of the all-time greats have enjoyed personal triumphs over Boateng in the past, with the most notable of those coming when Messi left him foolishly tumbling over himself at the Nou Camp with some mesmeric skill in a Champions League clash.

Boateng added: "Messi simply cannot be stopped by yourself. Ronaldo is easier (to cope with) because he is more about athletic prowess.

FBL-EUR-C1-BARCELONA-BAYERN

"But Ronaldo has changed his game. He now focuses less on dribbling and more on the end product. That is more difficult to defend against, because he has incredible timing."

Boateng certainly has a point, since Cristiano's influence on Real's build-up play has waned in recent years and he's focused almost solely on making sure he's in the right position to finish chances off.

As it has done for years, everything good about Barca continues to go through Messi, who registered 12 more goals and three more assists than Ronaldo in La Liga this season.

However, his goals helped Madrid win the title for the first time since 2012, and he fired Los Blancos to next month's Champions League final, where they can become the first team in the modern era to successfully defend the prestigious trophy.

FBL-ESP-LIGA-MALAGA-REALMADRID

Who do YOU think defenders find tougher to play against: Ronaldo or Messi? Have YOUR say in the comments box below!

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
La Liga
Football
Jerome Boateng
Bayern Munich

Trending Stories

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Surprising name is in the mix to start at quarterback for Browns in 2017

Surprising name is in the mix to start at quarterback for Browns in 2017

Chris Jericho reveals when fans should expect a WWE return

Chris Jericho reveals when fans should expect a WWE return

SEE: Fan spots who may have attacked Enzo Amore on Monday Night RAW

SEE: Fan spots who may have attacked Enzo Amore on Monday Night RAW

Liverpool will need to smash club record transfer fee to sign top target [Echo]

Liverpool will need to smash club record transfer fee to sign top target [Echo]

The Patriots just made an incredibly rare free agency move

The Patriots just made an incredibly rare free agency move

Brock Osweiler has sights set on being Cleveland Browns' Week 1 starter

Brock Osweiler has sights set on being Cleveland Browns' Week 1 starter

Jinder Mahal reacts to criticism over his change in physique

Jinder Mahal reacts to criticism over his change in physique

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again