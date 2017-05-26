GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCD) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

Boxing

Stipe Miocic wants to fight boxing giant Anthony Joshua.

UFC heavyweight champ looking to challenge Anthony Joshua

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic wants to challenge Anthony Joshua to a fight, pitting both UFC’s and boxing’s heavyweight kings against one another.

USA’s Miocic has been on top of UFC’s heavyweight division ever since he won the championship over a year ago, beating Brazil’s Fabricio Werdum in May 2016.

After two successful defences, the American has now seemingly set his sights on Joshua, who, after knocking out Wladimir Klitschko at Wembley last month, is the hottest thing in heavyweight boxing.


UFC fighters challenging boxers is nothing unusual, especially since the recent rumblings of a possible Conor McGregor-Floyd Mayweather bout, but also given that many UFC fighters come from boxing backgrounds and many, like Miocic, box while competing inside the octagon.

The 34-year-old is fresh off his TKO victory at UFC 211 with a win over Junior dos Santos and sized up his chances against Joshua in a recent interview on the MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani.

Article continues below


“If the fight happens, me against Joshua would be a great fight,” Miocic said.

“I think I’d surprise a lot of people, I think it’d be an amazing fight … let’s do it! He’s a great guy, he’s tough, he’s a champion for a reason. I think I’d give him a run for his money.”

While Miocic doesn’t have any professional boxing matches to his name, he has experience in amateur tournaments. While competing in the National Golden Gloves tournament, he won his first two fights before being beaten by current heavyweight boxing giant Bryant Jennings.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Surprising name is in the mix to start at quarterback for Browns in 2017

Surprising name is in the mix to start at quarterback for Browns in 2017

Chris Jericho reveals when fans should expect a WWE return

Chris Jericho reveals when fans should expect a WWE return

SEE: Fan spots who may have attacked Enzo Amore on Monday Night RAW

SEE: Fan spots who may have attacked Enzo Amore on Monday Night RAW

Liverpool will need to smash club record transfer fee to sign top target [Echo]

Liverpool will need to smash club record transfer fee to sign top target [Echo]

UFC 211: Miocic v Dos Santos 2
Despite his lack of experience, the UFC star does have 13 knockout wins to boast from 17 fights in the Octagon, and he insists his experience and ‘toughness’ will be enough to surprise people.

“I do a lot of boxing and I’ve boxed before, working on my boxing I think I’d be fine.”

Later, speaking about Joshua, he said: “He’s a tough guy, he’s the best in the world. But, I’m pretty tough too.”

Boxing at Wembley Stadium
In terms of comparing the two fighters, unlike Miocic, Joshua hasn’t a single professional loss to his record, having won all 19 of his fights, all of them by knockout.

Miocic has been defeated twice in his professional UFC career, but his last loss came back in 2014, a loss which was avenged somewhat by his victory earlier this month over the same opponent, Junior dos Santos.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Floyd Mayweather
Stipe Miocic
Boxing

Trending Stories

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Surprising name is in the mix to start at quarterback for Browns in 2017

Surprising name is in the mix to start at quarterback for Browns in 2017

Chris Jericho reveals when fans should expect a WWE return

Chris Jericho reveals when fans should expect a WWE return

SEE: Fan spots who may have attacked Enzo Amore on Monday Night RAW

SEE: Fan spots who may have attacked Enzo Amore on Monday Night RAW

Liverpool will need to smash club record transfer fee to sign top target [Echo]

Liverpool will need to smash club record transfer fee to sign top target [Echo]

The Patriots just made an incredibly rare free agency move

The Patriots just made an incredibly rare free agency move

Brock Osweiler has sights set on being Cleveland Browns' Week 1 starter

Brock Osweiler has sights set on being Cleveland Browns' Week 1 starter

Jinder Mahal reacts to criticism over his change in physique

Jinder Mahal reacts to criticism over his change in physique

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again