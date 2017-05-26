Heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic wants to challenge Anthony Joshua to a fight, pitting both UFC’s and boxing’s heavyweight kings against one another.



USA’s Miocic has been on top of UFC’s heavyweight division ever since he won the championship over a year ago, beating Brazil’s Fabricio Werdum in May 2016.



After two successful defences, the American has now seemingly set his sights on Joshua, who, after knocking out Wladimir Klitschko at Wembley last month, is the hottest thing in heavyweight boxing.



UFC fighters challenging boxers is nothing unusual, especially since the recent rumblings of a possible Conor McGregor-Floyd Mayweather bout, but also given that many UFC fighters come from boxing backgrounds and many, like Miocic, box while competing inside the octagon.



The 34-year-old is fresh off his TKO victory at UFC 211 with a win over Junior dos Santos and sized up his chances against Joshua in a recent interview on the MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani.

“If the fight happens, me against Joshua would be a great fight,” Miocic said.



“I think I’d surprise a lot of people, I think it’d be an amazing fight … let’s do it! He’s a great guy, he’s tough, he’s a champion for a reason. I think I’d give him a run for his money.”



While Miocic doesn’t have any professional boxing matches to his name, he has experience in amateur tournaments. While competing in the National Golden Gloves tournament, he won his first two fights before being beaten by current heavyweight boxing giant Bryant Jennings.

Despite his lack of experience, the UFC star does have 13 knockout wins to boast from 17 fights in the Octagon, and he insists his experience and ‘toughness’ will be enough to surprise people.



“I do a lot of boxing and I’ve boxed before, working on my boxing I think I’d be fine.”

Later, speaking about Joshua, he said: “He’s a tough guy, he’s the best in the world. But, I’m pretty tough too.”



In terms of comparing the two fighters, unlike Miocic, Joshua hasn’t a single professional loss to his record, having won all 19 of his fights, all of them by knockout.

Miocic has been defeated twice in his professional UFC career, but his last loss came back in 2014, a loss which was avenged somewhat by his victory earlier this month over the same opponent, Junior dos Santos.

