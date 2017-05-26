For the first time in more than 20 years under Arsene Wenger's management, Arsenal failed to qualify for the Champions League.

The side notoriously known for being fourth in the Premier League table finished in fifth this campaign, which is only good enough to put them into the Europa League group stage.

As a result, the speculation has only intensified regarding the long-term futures of their two star players - Mesut Ozil, and in particular, Alexis Sanchez.

Sensational Sanchez

Alexis has been outstanding for the Gunners this season, playing in every single league game and scoring 24 times in addition to providing ten assists.

The elusive forward racked up 29 goals in all competitions, with a chance to add to that in the upcoming FA Cup final against Chelsea, and Arsenal have now made him a massive new offer to stay at the club.

Arsenal offer Alexis bumper new deal

The Daily Mail have reported that the north London club have made another offer to Sanchez, and this time the contract is understood to be worth a whopping £270,000 per week.

This deal is £30,000 short of the £300,000-a-week that Alexis is demanding, but, in a further attempt to persuade him to stay, the latest offer is full of incentives which take it closer to wage the Chilean wants.

Not only do Arsenal want to keep their best player, but they also want to ensure that Bayern Munich don't sign him, given that the German champions are closely monitoring the situation.

The contract rebel is also interesting Juventus and Paris Saint-Germain, and there's no doubt that he deserves to be fighting for titles and playing at the highest level, which in the modern game means the Champions League.

28-year-old Sanchez is set for further talks with the club after Saturday's game with Chelsea and he is yet to give any confirmation whatsoever as to what his future holds.

This bumper new offer tabled by Arsenal comes after the Chile FA accidentally listed Alexis' club as Bayern when announcing their squad earlier this week.

In addition to Alexis, another player due to discuss a new deal after the Cup final is Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, who reinvented himself as a wing-back recently before picking up an injury.

The 23-year-old, who has been at Arsenal since 2011, is also entering the final year of his current contract and is attracting serious attention from Liverpool.

