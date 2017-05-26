Jose Mourinho may have spent almost £150 million last summer but it probably wasn’t enough.

Mourinho’s squad simply wasn’t strong enough to juggle Premier League and European football, resulting in them sacrificing domestic football towards the end of the campaign.

It saw the Red Devils finish sixth in the league - a position that was deemed not good enough.

Article continues below

However, having won the EFL Cup and the Europa League, United can consider their season to be pretty successful in the end.

But there can simply be no excuses for Mourinho next season. He will need to, at least, challenge for the league title while reaching the latter stages of the Champions League.

Article continues below

To do so, he knows he needs to strengthen heavily once again.

And, according to the Daily Mail, he’s planning to spend an incredible £300 million in the coming months.

And here are the four players on Mourinho’s wishlist:

Antoine Griezmann | £86.6m

Last summer, the main transfer saga was Paul Pogba’s return to Old Trafford. This summer, it appears to be Griezmann to United.

However, it seems the Griezmann deal will be done sooner rather than later with him wanting to sort his future by the end of June.

A £86.6m release clause certainly won’t deter United.

Michael Keane | £30m

United signing a former player for big money after they let him go for practically nothing a few years previously. Where have we heard that before?

Keane looks set to return to the club he was allowed to leave for just £2m by Louis van Gaal in 2015.

Romelu Lukaku | £100m

Lukaku impressed once again for Everton this season, scoring 25 goals in his 37 league appearances.

He is likely to be keen to leave if a bigger club comes in for him this summer and Mourinho has always been a massive fan of his.

Andrea Belotti | £86.6m

Like Griezmann, Belotti also has a £86.6m release clause.

He scored an impressive 25 goals in 34 appearances for Torino in Serie A and is still only 23-years-old.

While it may seem unlikely that Mourinho would splash out on three attacking players, the following things must be considered.

Firstly, both Wayne Rooney and Zlatan Ibrahimovic are highly unlikely to be at the club next season.

Secondly, Griezmann likes to play a lot deeper than a centre-forward - meaning Mourinho could easily play him, Lukaku and Belotti in the same side.

And lastly, United failed to put numerous smaller sides away this season - the main reason for their failed title challenge. Signing three prolific attacking players will surely put an end to that trend.

Quite what that means for Marcus Rashford, though, is unknown. The Daily Mail claim that he could seek a loan move in order to play regular first-team football.

Of course, Mourinho would need to raise funds in order to splash out £300m. So there will no doubt be plenty heading out of Old Trafford this summer as well.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms