Former boxing champion and now promoter Oscar De La Hoya has written an open letter to boxing fans, begging them to help him "protect the sport of boxing" otherwise he fears "our sport might not ever recover."

Of course, De La Hoya is referring to the "90 percent" likely bout that will take place between retired and undefeated boxing legend Floyd Mayweather, who finished his career with 49 wins and no defeats, and UFC’s Conor McGregor.

In his open letter to fans on Facebook, De La Hoya accused athletic commissions like the UFC, WBC, IBF, WBO, and WBA of "giving their blessing in exchange for millions of dollars."

It’s clear the promoter is passionate about a crossover between two types of sports fighting and his letter is essentially asking fans to help him stop this from happening.

He clearly feels that McGregor’s shortage of any real boxing experience will mean that the fight is not balanced and would much prefer the American to fight someone with the experience in a boxing ring.

"If Floyd were to come out of retirement to take on someone like Keith ‘One Time’ Thurman, Errol Spence, or some other top welterweight, not only would I applaud the fight, I’d be the first one online for a ticket,” De La Hoya said.

He also went on to say that crossovers in sports rarely work out.

“Beyond Bo Jackson and Deion Sanders [in NFL and MLB], what other athlete has successfully competed in two sports in the modern age?”

He has a valid point, and you can read his full open letter below.

If sports stars start crossing over sports after retirement, you could see Wayne Rooney playing against Roger Federer or Andy Murray or Leon Pryce from rugby league playing cricket in the IPL with Sachin Tendulkar. It just sounds ludicrous.

De La Hoya said the same. “Would I be able to compete with Rory McIlroy, Jordan Spieth, or Sergio Garcia?”

Facebook well and truly reacted to the open letter

Oscar De La Hoya’s post caused quite a reaction from those fans he was targeting.

First a number of fans called him out about his ‘pound for pound’ comments in which he said Conor McGregor was the best MMA fighter.

One fan said: “You don’t respect MMA enough to know that so why would expect more from casual fans that come to boxing.”

Another replied: “Floyd vs Conor is trash, but you don’t have the right to lecture fighters about only fighting for $.”

This was a direct jibe at De La Hoya, who was accused of duping fans into paying to watching Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. and Canelo Alverez, which was billed as a super fight but failed to deliver.

However, some fans agreed with De La Hoya, suggesting his views were for the good of the sport.

“Couldn’t agree with you more! McGregor has not earned the right to fight someone like Mayweather,” one said.

“Oscar I’m with you! I won’t pay for this!!! It’s not boxing….” another claimed.

The fight looks due to go ahead, despite mixed reaction.

Although De La Hoya has some backing, other fans wants to see this fight happen.

Mayweather, who hasn’t fought since September 2015, may have a bigger fight on his hand than he realises if he steps into the ring with Conor McGregor.

