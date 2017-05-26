Steven Gerrard will always go down as one of the Premier League's greatest ever players but during his career with Liverpool, something eluded the one-club icon.

The all-action midfielder claimed a handful of trophies in his playing days but sadly, the Englishman was never able to win the league.

Many will remember Gerrard's famous slip against Chelsea which ultimately proved to be the catalyst in the Reds losing out on the title in 2014 - those Demba Ba-related chants are still heard sung by opposing fans today.

Aside from his farcical fall, who else was to blame for the Englishman's mediocre trophy haul?

Well, in January 2015, Gerrard suggested that it was the choice of manager Liverpool had employed during his time at the club.

Speaking to the club's official website, the midfielder stated that he felt if he had met Brendan Rodgers earlier in his career, the chance for claiming major titles would have been significantly greater.

"I'm not 24. I wish I was 24, I wish I'd met Brendan when I was 24 because I think I'd be sitting here talking about a lot of titles that we'd won together," he said.

"The reality is, Brendan came into this club when I was 32 years of age and it's a shame that relationship didn't start 10 years ago."

The Northern Irishman would go on to be sacked in October of 2015 after failing to live up to the expectations he had set during his title challenge of 2013/14.

In came Jurgen Klopp and the German manager seems to have steadied the ship, guiding Liverpool back into the Champions League in his first full season in charge.

Naturally, Gerrard saw fit to comment on the former Borussia Dortmund man's plight after his cameo role in the club's recent friendly match in Sydney and what he said sounded eerily similar to past quotes.

"I was looking around and it was a strange feeling out there," Gerrard told the Liverpool Echo. "I was thinking if Jurgen Klopp had been at the club a bit earlier what might have been.

"There's no doubt about it, if he had been here three or four years I believe I would have been part of him delivering big trophies for this club. It's his aura and the way he is with you -- how he makes you feel."

Turns out Klopp would also have been the man to help him lift trophies with Gerrard beginning to sound a bit like a broken record.

Soon, the Englishman will probably say that having Philippe Coutinho, Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane in front of him would have made him a better a player.

Never forget Stevie, Rafa Benitez won you a Champions League and nearly snatched the Premier League in 2008/09.

