When David Luiz returned to Chelsea in August of 2016, many fans questioned what had really changed since the Brazilian had departed two years earlier.

PSG splashed £50 million on Luiz following the 2014 World Cup - a world record fee for a defender - and the charismatic centre-back would go on to win just about everything in France.

He won all four domestic competitions in his first year in the French capital and yet, he returned to Chelsea two years later for £20 million less.

Luiz always had a reputation as a fantastic player, but perhaps he wasn't the most polished defender. However, since returning to Chelsea and starring as the main man in the back three of their title victory, he's changed a lot of doubters' minds.

Luiz said: "I went to Paris for two years and won all the titles in France.

"I had a great life. I had everything in Paris and then I took a risk to come back to one country that was not that happy with me.

"That's why it was a risk. And I love the risk. In your life if you don't take a risk you're not going to taste something new. Not just in your professional life, I think it's every day."

Luiz had already won the Premier League, Champions League, FA Cup and Europa League during his first stint at the Bridge, so why was he so desperate to return?

It turns out he had some unfinished business and he did whatever he could to push the move through, including taking a pay cut.

"I cut my salary to come back here. But it's okay. God has given me a lot so I'm very happy with this.

"I don't like to stay always with the easy life so that's why I took the risk, and today I am very happy. It was the right decision."

A pay cut. To join Chelsea! Who would have ever thought that?

Luiz has the chance to complete a double with Chelsea this season when the Blues take on Arsenal in the FA Cup Final on Sunday.

