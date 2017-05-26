GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCD) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

Football

David Luiz.

David Luiz explains the lengths he went to in order to force return to Chelsea

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

When David Luiz returned to Chelsea in August of 2016, many fans questioned what had really changed since the Brazilian had departed two years earlier.

PSG splashed £50 million on Luiz following the 2014 World Cup - a world record fee for a defender - and the charismatic centre-back would go on to win just about everything in France.

He won all four domestic competitions in his first year in the French capital and yet, he returned to Chelsea two years later for £20 million less.

Article continues below

Luiz always had a reputation as a fantastic player, but perhaps he wasn't the most polished defender. However, since returning to Chelsea and starring as the main man in the back three of their title victory, he's changed a lot of doubters' minds.

Luiz said: "I went to Paris for two years and won all the titles in France.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Surprising name is in the mix to start at quarterback for Browns in 2017

Surprising name is in the mix to start at quarterback for Browns in 2017

Chris Jericho reveals when fans should expect a WWE return

Chris Jericho reveals when fans should expect a WWE return

SEE: Fan spots who may have attacked Enzo Amore on Monday Night RAW

SEE: Fan spots who may have attacked Enzo Amore on Monday Night RAW

Liverpool will need to smash club record transfer fee to sign top target [Echo]

Liverpool will need to smash club record transfer fee to sign top target [Echo]

"I had a great life. I had everything in Paris and then I took a risk to come back to one country that was not that happy with me.

"That's why it was a risk. And I love the risk. In your life if you don't take a risk you're not going to taste something new. Not just in your professional life, I think it's every day."

Luiz had already won the Premier League, Champions League, FA Cup and Europa League during his first stint at the Bridge, so why was he so desperate to return?

Chelsea v Sunderland - Premier League

It turns out he had some unfinished business and he did whatever he could to push the move through, including taking a pay cut.

"I cut my salary to come back here. But it's okay. God has given me a lot so I'm very happy with this.

"I don't like to stay always with the easy life so that's why I took the risk, and today I am very happy. It was the right decision."

Chelsea's Ramires (L) celebrates with hi

A pay cut. To join Chelsea! Who would have ever thought that?

Luiz has the chance to complete a double with Chelsea this season when the Blues take on Arsenal in the FA Cup Final on Sunday.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Eden Hazard
David Luiz
Football

Trending Stories

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Surprising name is in the mix to start at quarterback for Browns in 2017

Surprising name is in the mix to start at quarterback for Browns in 2017

Chris Jericho reveals when fans should expect a WWE return

Chris Jericho reveals when fans should expect a WWE return

SEE: Fan spots who may have attacked Enzo Amore on Monday Night RAW

SEE: Fan spots who may have attacked Enzo Amore on Monday Night RAW

Liverpool will need to smash club record transfer fee to sign top target [Echo]

Liverpool will need to smash club record transfer fee to sign top target [Echo]

The Patriots just made an incredibly rare free agency move

The Patriots just made an incredibly rare free agency move

Brock Osweiler has sights set on being Cleveland Browns' Week 1 starter

Brock Osweiler has sights set on being Cleveland Browns' Week 1 starter

Jinder Mahal reacts to criticism over his change in physique

Jinder Mahal reacts to criticism over his change in physique

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again