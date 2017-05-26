Jenson Button, who is a stand-in for the absent Fernando Alonso who is competing at the Indianapolis 500, would have left Lewis Hamilton seething after passing him closely and cheekily in the second practice at this year’s Monaco Grand Prix.

Coming out of the infamous tunnel, McLaren’s Button and Mercedes' Hamilton surged forward side by side.

However, it was Button who took his opportunity, as he sneaked in front of Hamilton from the inside in a daring move that saw him finish 12th – not a bad placing for a man who hasn’t driven competitively for six months.

The footage emerged online via social media (as always) and @F1, the Twitter page for Formula One, was happy to share it too.

Of course, it got plenty of reaction as nearly everyone loved seeing Button overtake Hamilton, despite it only being a practise session.

Despite the overtake, Hamilton finished higher than Button, which should really come as no surprise, but it was Sebastian Vettel who claimed the fastest lap, breaking a record in order to do so.

Vettel set the pace on the second practise, with a lead that was 0.487 seconds quicker than Daniel Ricciardo of Red Bull. Hamilton, however, came in eighth, which isn’t disastrous, but the audacious pass by Button would not have impressed the Briton.

As he saw his fellow Briton pass him, flashbacks of Nico Rosberg at the Spanish Grand Prix of 2016 must have come back to him. In that race, Hamilton tried to overtake his teammate and the two ended up colliding.

With Button coming so close to Hamilton on the turn, it must have sent him down memory lane.

That wasn’t the only drama either as rookie Lance Stoll crashed his Williams vehicle, bringing a 10-minute halt to proceedings

Following the second practise sessions, Hamilton said: “We didn’t have the greatest day.”

His teammate Valtteri Bottas came in 10th, summing up the disappointing afternoon in Monaco.

You can watch Button's audacious overtake in the video below

Eyes will now move to the weekend when Button will make his return to Grand Prix glory.

Will he have another chance to embarrass his fellow Briton? Or will Hamilton be victorious again in Monaco and add to his 2008 and 2016 victories on this track?

It’s going to be interesting!

