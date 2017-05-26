Liverpool will need to smash club record transfer fee to sign top target [Echo]

GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCD) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

Football

Klopp.

Liverpool will need to break club record transfer fee to sign one of their top targets

Clubs should be able to look back on their record transfer signing and consider it money well spent.

Unfortunately, that’s not always the case.

Many Premier League clubs will look back at their record transfer with regret, rather than pleasure.

Bournemouth have a £15m Jordon Ibe as their record purchase, Chelsea have a £50m Fernando Torres as their biggest buy while Tottenham’s is a tie between Erik Lamela and Moussa Sissoko - both costing £30m.

But Liverpool’s record transfer might be the worst of them all.

On the same day they sold Torres for £50m, they signed Andy Carroll for £35m.

The striker contributed just 11 goals in 58 appearances before leaving for West Ham in 2013. To say the transfer was a failure would be an understatement.

Liverpool v Tottenham Hotspur - Premier League

The Reds came very close to breaking that record last summer with the signing of Sadio Mane but, according to the Liverpool Echo, Carroll still remains the most expensive player in the club’s history.

Until this summer, that is.

Liverpool will need to break their record

That’s because, according to the Echo, the club will have to shell out a club record fee to sign their top target - Naby Keita.

The box-to-box midfielder has enjoyed a tremendous season for RB Leipzig in the Bundesliga and Jurgen Klopp is thought to be a big fan.

FBL-GER-BUNDESLIGA-LEIPZIG-DARMSTADT

But does he like him enough to spend £50m on him?

That’s how much Leipzig are asking for the 22-year-old, meaning Liverpool would need to break their record transfer fee to sign him.

Leipzig are unlikely to sell

And the German club will need plenty of convincing to allow their star man to leave.

“We have decided that we will not sell any player from our starting line-up,” Leipzig chief executive Oliver Mintzlaff said.

“Ralf Rangnick (sporting director) told this to our team at the end of the season. We will keep our team together and keep on developing.”

Klopp keen on Van Dijk

While Keita is a top target, Klopp also wants Southampton’s Virgil van Dijk - who is also likely to cost in the region of £50m.

FBL-ENG-PR-BURNLEY-SOUTHAMPTON

The issue with Van Dijk is that both Chelsea and Manchester City are reportedly keen to sign him as well, meaning Liverpool could well be priced out of the deal.

Either way, Liverpool's record transfer fee is very likely to be broken in the coming months.

Sorry, Andy.

Jordan Henderson
Philippe Coutinho
Football

