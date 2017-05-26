Under the leadership of Jose Mourinho, a lot of changes have been enforced at Manchester United with Wayne Rooney's involvement in first-team action being one of the most prominent.

The England captain has endured his worst Premier League season to date, playing a peripheral role in the club's campaign.

The Red Devils have won both the EFL Cup and the Europa League, two finals in which Rooney played the most minimal of roles.

SIGN UP NOW

Want to become a GMS writer? Sign up now and submit a 250-word test article:http://gms.to/haveyoursay4

Article continues below

When Mourinho has used him to rest 19-year-old starlet Marcus Rashford, the 31-year-old has looked a pale shadow of the force which, in the past, took the English top-tier by storm.

His performance in the 2-0 loss to Arsenal summed it all up really; slow, incapable of passing the ball and unable to simply put the ball in the back of the net.

Article continues below

As such, the striker's future is certainly up in the air and former England international Alan Shearer thinks he knows what Rooney will do next.

Speaking on BBC Radio 5 live, he said: "My guess would be an emotional return to where it all started, Everton."

Rooney's career on Merseyside was short-lived but successful. As a 16-year-old, he made his debut for the club against Arsenal in 2003, scoring a fantastic goal to seal a 2-1 win for the Toffees.

Since that day, he has never looked back, continuing to find the net under David Moyes before Sir Alex Ferguson saw fit to break the transfer record for a teenage footballer.

A return to Goodison Park would be a good fit for both parties with Everton likely to lose contract rebel Ross Barkley; Rooney would be the ideal replacement.

However, Mourinho has said that he may not look to offload the club's record goal scorer despite his omission from the latest England squad.

Speaking after the Europa League final - where he says Rooney would have been used more had they not controlled the game - the manager said, per Sky Sports: "I told him yesterday that he could be the key man but he can perfectly be here next season.

"He is a very important player for us. If he stays next season I'd be very happy."

Does Mourinho value his presence in the dressing room that much? Maybe so. But, given his recent performances, a move to Everton seems the most logical for his career, although, his wage demands could derail any potential move.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms