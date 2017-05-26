Cleveland Cavaliers clinch Finals berth with game five blowout win

LeBron James (35/8/8) was locked in and at his very best as the Cleveland Cavaliers dispatched of the Boston Celtics in game five of their Eastern Conference Finals series.

The King shot an impressive 72.2% from the field on his 18 attempts as the Cavaliers ran out 135-102 winners and booked their place in the Finals. A third consecutive showdown with the Golden State Warriors awaits.

Kyrie Irving (24/2/7) had another strong night while Kevin Love (15/11/3) posted another double-double.

Avery Bradley (23/4/1) tried his utmost best to keep Boston competitive but they were always facing a losing battle as LeBron took his team through to the Finals with a 12-1 record.

Gerald Green (14/2/0) made the most of his time on the court. However, Boston were unable to extend their series. The famous franchise have a lot to look forward to heading into the new campaign.

For Cleveland, it's Golden State time.