In the last few transfer windows, a lot of the narrative has been dictated by the new-found spending power of the Chinese Super League.

The Far East nation seems to have unlimited wealth at their disposal, throwing around £300,000-a-week contracts as if they were the norm.

Ezequiel Lavezzi earns over £400,000-a-week at Hebei Fortune while Carlos Tevez reportedly brings in close to £615,000-a-week at Shanghai Shenhua - almost £1 a second.

Even Europe's Goliaths cannot compete financially and many thought that this could lead to a mass exodus of greedy players looking for a mammoth payday in the upcoming transfer window.

However, that looks unlikely to happen now after a new ruling which will be put in place on June 19 by the Chinese Football Association which brings in a 100% tax law on foreign signings.

What does this mean? Well, Diego Costa's proposed £76m move to Tianjin Quanjin would now cost £152m, a fee which shatters the £89m world record deal made by Manchester United for Paul Pogba.

Essentially, any rumoured price tag you have recently seen given to a player linked with a Chinese club, double it, that's what the new ruling has done.

The CFA said, per The Sun, the new tax should helpt stop the “pursuit of short-term results, blindly one-upping each other, high-priced acquisitions, and actions that drive up prices."

From the perspective of the country, the ruling could be a positive, ensuring clubs focus on homegrown talent which will improve their failing national team.

As for Costa, it seems that the plans for his big pay day are in the bin and he may have to make do with staying at Stamford Bridge for the time being.

Antonio Conte's side have said that they will not listen to any offers for the Spanish striker that are under £60m but may have to cave into his £300,000-a-week wage demands.

In a way, Premier League clubs may actually be opposed to the ruling as well, with China offering significant financial reward to take players from English clubs deemed surplus to requirements.

Wayne Rooney was one of those linked to the Far East but now, if he is to leave United, the Englishman may have to look towards the MLS.

China's short-lived financial reign over football appears to be over.

