Monaco may find it hard to keep hold of their star players this summer.

Their young and impressive side pipped Paris Saint-Germain to the Ligue 1 title and reached the Champions League semi-final.

A handful of stars from that side will be attracting interest from top European clubs in the coming months.

And it hasn’t taken long for one of their best players to start looking for a move.

Playmaker Bernardo Silva was magnificent this campaign, scoring 11 goals in 56 appearances in all competitions.

And it seems he’s on the brink of a big £70m transfer.

That’s because, according to Manchester Evening News, he has arrived at Manchester Airport ready for a transfer.

Silva landed in Manchester on Thursday night on a flight from Mallorca.

City or United?

But will he be joining Manchester City or Manchester United?

Well, City are favourites to land him after he helped knock Pep Guardiola’s side out of the Champions League.

Despite having the likes of David Silva, Ilkay Gundogan and Kevin de Bruyne in that position, Guardiola is keen to strengthen even further.

Guardiola on Bernardo

“The big qualities in the big, big clubs is when you are close to the box of the opponent, the players don’t lose the ball,” he said earlier this season.

“Big teams don’t lose the ball.”

Mourinho on Bernardo

But he would also be a fantastic addition for United and Mourinho has previously spoken about the prospect of signing him.

Talking to Portuguese outlet O Jogo, he said: “Will Bernardo Silva be with us next season? I don’t think so, honestly. But you never know, good players are always welcome here.”

Manchester Evening News are none the wiser to who Silva is planning to join but the bookmakers suggest he will be heading to the Etihad, rather than Old Trafford.

Bookies slashed the odds of City signing Silva last night, with him 1/4 to join Guardiola’s side.

