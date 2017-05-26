Official online NBA destination in the UK

NBA

LeBron James.

Watch: LeBron James showers Michael Jordan with praise after breaking his record

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Like many of the rest of us, LeBron James grew up idolizing Michael Jordan.

Now, unlike the rest of us, LeBron has the ability to compare his own basketball career to the Greatest Of All-Time.

James passed Jordan on the all-time career playoff points list on Thursday night as his team clinched the Eastern Conference championship in a 135-102 Game 5 victory against the Boston Celtics.

Then, he had some words of tribute to the former Chicago Bulls superstar, who is now the owner of the Charlotte Hornets.

James made a 3-pointer late in the third quarter of the rout against Boston that clinched the record.

After the game, where LeBron scored a game-high 35 points, he stood alone in career playoff points scored with 5,995 points. Jordan is second on the list with 5,987 points. Kareem Abdul-Jabbar is third on the list with 5,762 and Kobe Bryant is fourth at 5,640.

(It's worth noting that LeBron has scored those points in 211 career playoff games, while Jordan played in 179.)

After the game, LeBron was asked about passing Michael on the list. His response was all class:

"I wear the number (23) because of Mike. I think I fell in love with the game because of Mike, just seeing what he was able to accomplish," James said. "But I felt like Mike was so..."

LeBron trailed off but put his hand up as if to show the pedestal that he put Jordan on when he was growing up. He continued:

"When you're growing up and you're seeing Michael Jordan, it's almost like a god, so I did never believe I could beat Mike. So I started to focus myself on other players and other people around my neighborhood because I never thought that you could get to a point where Mike was. So I think that helped shape my game."

Miami Heat v Charlotte Bobcats - Game Four

However, James also went on to talk downplay the record in a way, explaining how his game has differed from others in the past, including MJ.

"I think the biggest thing for me, sitting here today, after breaking the all-time scoring record in playoff history is that I did it just being me. I don't have to score the ball to make an impact on the basketball game. And that was my mindset, when I started playing the game I was like, 'If I'm not scoring the ball, how can I still make an impact on the game?' It's carried me all the way to this point now, and it's going to carry me for the rest of my career because scoring is not number one on my agenda."

Topics:
NBA
Boston Celtics
Atlantic Division
Eastern Conference
Cleveland Cavaliers
Central Division
Chicago Bulls
LeBron James
NBA Playoffs

Trending Stories

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Surprising name is in the mix to start at quarterback for Browns in 2017

Surprising name is in the mix to start at quarterback for Browns in 2017

Chris Jericho reveals when fans should expect a WWE return

Chris Jericho reveals when fans should expect a WWE return

SEE: Fan spots who may have attacked Enzo Amore on Monday Night RAW

SEE: Fan spots who may have attacked Enzo Amore on Monday Night RAW

Liverpool will need to smash club record transfer fee to sign top target [Echo]

Liverpool will need to smash club record transfer fee to sign top target [Echo]

The Patriots just made an incredibly rare free agency move

The Patriots just made an incredibly rare free agency move

Brock Osweiler has sights set on being Cleveland Browns' Week 1 starter

Brock Osweiler has sights set on being Cleveland Browns' Week 1 starter

Jinder Mahal reacts to criticism over his change in physique

Jinder Mahal reacts to criticism over his change in physique

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport - NBA Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again