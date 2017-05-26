It's pretty nice to be a teammate of LeBron James.

For one thing, you get a guaranteed trip to the NBA Finals every year.

For the seventh straight season, LeBron James led his team through the Eastern Conference playoffs and into the Finals, clinching the East with a 135-102 Game 5 victory on Thursday against the Boston Celtics.

LeBron took the Miami Heat to the NBA Finals to the Finals in four straight seasons starting in 2010-11, and then has continued by taking the Cavs to the championship round in each of the last three years.

During the game, it was clear to see how much respect LeBron's Cleveland Cavaliers teammates have for him, and enjoy having his as their leader.

Check out this sequence in the middle of the third quarter as LeBron's George "Iceman" Gervin imitation as he swooped in for the finger roll lay-on the fast break delighted his teammates.

The finger roll was pretty but clearly the best part of that video was the reaction from bench players like Deron Williams, who showed their support by holding up their arms in a finger roll salute.

Also, in the replays, check out how LeBron looked off defender Jae Crowder with a Magic Johnson-like fake pass to Tristan Thompson, who was running alongside LeBron on the break. Trailing the play, Kelly Olynyk and Avery Bradley just had no idea what to do.

The basket was part of a 35-point night for LeBron, who passed Michael Jordan in the third quarter as the league's all-time career scoring leader.

Crowder was having a rough quarter already, as LeBron's running mate Kyrie Irving had already done his dirty earlier with this step-back 3-pointer right in Crowder's face.

As former Indiana Pacers legend Reggie Miller stammered on the telecast: "Stop it... video games... Stop ITTT!"

I guess it's easy to have fun when you are playing this well.

We'll see if the fun will continue for the Cavaliers on June 1 when the NBA Finals begin with Cleveland heading to the Bay Area to play against the Golden State Warriors, who went 12-0 on the way to the Western Conference championship.

The teams will be meeting in a rubber match after colliding in the finals in each of the last two seasons.

If LeBron can get the bench celebrating and laughing like they were after the finger roll once again starting next week, you can expect a lot more dancing in the streets of Ohio.