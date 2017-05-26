It's been a funny old season for Borussia Dortmund. Once again they've failed to keep up with Bayern Munich in the Bundesliga title race, but that mattered little after they suffered a horrific bomb attack while en route to a Champions League quarter-final against Monaco.

Defender Marc Bartra sustained a wrist injury during the blast, but fortunately wasn't seriously hurt and has since made a return to action having fully recovered.

With the season now ending, and rumours of a growing rift between manager Thomas Tuchel and the club's board, Die Schwarzgelben could still end the season on something of a high note as they head into the German Cup final against Eintracht Frankfurt on Saturday.

But preparations for their final showpiece have apparently hit something of a stumbling block as a report in German tabloid Bild is claiming that one of the club's biggest hitters has handed in a transfer request.

According to the report, striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has told president Hans-Joachim Watzke and the sports director Michael Zorc that he wants to move on when the transfer window re-opens in the summer.

The Gabon international has ended the Bundesliga as the division's top scorer with 31 strikes, which is so far his best return in front of goal to date.

However, after last weekend's final league game against Werder Bremen he told reporters that he would make a decision about his future in the near future, and now Bild is reporting that he has made his mind up to move on.

In recent weeks, speculation surrounding his future has continued to grow with the likes of Paris Saint-Germain and AC Milan said to be interested in landing his signature.

French publication L'Equipe have also linked the 27-year-old with a move to Manchester United, while Real Madrid are long-time admirers, too.

It's not likely that Dortmund would allow a player of Aubameyang's calibre to move on without having a replacement lined up, and according to Bild the man who could step into his shoes is Czech Republic international Patrick Schick.

The Sampdoria striker hit 11 goals in Serie A last term as I Blucerchiati could only manage to draw up a 10th place finish.

While 11 goals isn't overly impressive, for a 21-year-old striker to hit double figures during his first season in a notoriously defensive league is commendable, and there is hope that he could transform into a highly effective goal getting in the coming years.

