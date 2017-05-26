Back in 2015, Manchester United goalkeeper, David de Gea was on the brink of a move to Real Madrid.

On deadline day, the Spanish international seemed destined to return to his homeland but the deal was famously unable to be completed due to a faulty fax machine.

The paperwork could not be completed in time and De Gea had to remain at Old Trafford.

SIGN UP NOW

Want to become a GMS writer? Sign up now and submit a 250-word test article:http://gms.to/haveyoursay4

Article continues below

Last summer, there were no rumblings of the Spaniard moving on and the former Atletico Madrid shot-stopper has gone on to become one of the world's finest keepers.

Now, the rumours are back linking De Gea with a move to Los Blancos and while United are desperate not to sell, it is thought that they may have little say in the matter.

Article continues below

Much like when Cristiano Ronaldo made the same move in 2009, the Red Devils are almost powerless to Madrid's pursuit with talks of a £65m offer being readied.

However, instead of simply taking the cash, Jose Mourinho's side have spotted an opportunity and have reportedly insisted on one condition for the deal to be completed.

The Red Devils still want £22m but they also want Alvaro Morata to be part of the exchange, as reported by Marca.

The Spanish striker - who rejoined the club in the summer from Juventus - has been linked with the likes of Chelsea and AC Milan so far in the window as he searches for regular playing time.

It might be too late for United, though, with reports suggesting Morata has already agreed a deal to sign for Milan. Italian outlet Gazzetta dello Sport reported yesterday that Morata has said ‘yes’ to a move to the Serie A giants in a deal worth around £52m.

With Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Wayne Rooney unlikely to play for the club again, Morata - who scored 15 La Liga goals in just 14 starts - would represent a perfect replacement.

Mourinho is reportedly after the likes of Antoine Griezmann, Romelu Lukaku and Andrea Belotti but the proposed Morata deal would be far cheaper for a player of similar ilk.

It would make the loss of De Gea easier to handle with Sergio Romero - who has been brilliant in the Europa League - ready to fill the Spaniard's boots.

It seems a logical move for both parties which would put to bed one of the dullest transfer sagas in recent memory.

Should Mourinho get Morata, the manager is likely to also pursue another forward which could spell the end for Anthony Martial, while Marcus Rashford may be forced out on loan.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms