Aiming to continue his phenomenal year, Spanish tennis ace Rafael Nadal will be eyeing top honours in the upcoming French Open.

The tennis world has witnessed the emergence of the former heavyweight star, who secured his 30th Masters titles with a win at Madrid Open, alongside two back-to-back finals against Roger Federer at the Australian Open and Miami Masters.

Being known as 'the undisputed clay king' during his prime, Nadal is one of the favourites in this year's Roland Garros tournament.

Article continues below

But, before he begins his campaign in the Grand Slam event, the Spaniard showcased his latest and quite expensive possession which he will be donning during the championship.

Adding to his already extravagant collection of watches, Nadal will be sporting the new $725,000 watch from Richard Mille, a brand he has been associated with since 2010.

Article continues below

The luxury watchmaker deemed the watch a technical marvel and named the design after the tennis ace, the RM 27-03.

Giving further details about the product, Mille stated the watch would function keeping in mind Nadal's skills on the court - build to tolerate his strokes as it's tourbillon calibre would be able to withstand forces up to 10,000 Gs, making a new threshold in the watch industry.

Surprisingly, the timepiece would weigh only 34 grams despite the wide range of features and functionalities it possesses.

Moreover, Mille added that the company paid homage to his nation, designing the watch in Spanish colours of red and orange and it is made from super light-weight and advanced materials - "fine layers of silica just 45 microns thick with tinted resin," which was created using a proprietary process that stores the filaments in layers before being heated in 120 °C.

In order to simulate the acceleration which takes place due to sudden movements and shock to the person wearing it, Mille used "pendulum impact testing" apart from the special tourbillon that took years of research and development.

You can see the luxurious watch in the picture below.

CNBC.com quoted Mille saying: "The winding mechanism provides an 'unvarying flow of energy' for the full 70 hours of running time."

The watchmaker will be making only 50 watches of the same calibre and if previous records are taken into consideration, it is likely to sell out quickly despite the huge price tag of $725,000.

Only 'TIME' would tell if the new addition will bring the luck towards the 30-year-old as he gears up to continue his impressive year of comeback.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms