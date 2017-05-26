GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCD) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

Mario Balotelli jokingly explains how he can beat Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo to Ballon d'Or

For the past decade, it’s been impossible to win the Ballon d’Or unless your name is Lionel Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo.

In fact, since Kaka picked up the prestigious award in 2007, only Messi and Ronaldo have won it - Messi on five occasions and Ronaldo four times.

One man that has been nowhere near winning the title is a certain Mario Balotelli.

Despite failing to settle at any club during his career, the enigmatic Italian striker has constantly insisted that he’s good enough to win the Ballon d’Or.

Last year, he believed that he was more than capable of being crowned the best player in the world.

Balotelli's previous comments on Ballon d'Or

"In my view there weren't enough [expectations put on me], as I can do so much more than what I said. But it takes time," said Balotelli.

"On the scale of 0 to 10, I stopped at five, but I'll get to 10 eventually. I want to get there. I will win the Ballon d'Or.

"I do realise that I've spent two years of my career when I could've been getting closer to 10 and instead stayed at five.

"I know, the Ballon d'Or might seem laughable and I might not have done everything to be the best, but the important thing is I realised it's not too late."

Those comments were before his move to Nice in France.

And the striker had a fairly successful first campaign in Ligue 1.

His 15 goals in 22 helped his side qualify for the Champions League.

Balotelli knows how to beat Messi and Ronaldo

And that form has got him talking about the Ballon d’Or once again. Expect this time, he’s a bit more realistic and has jokingly realised that there is no chance of him winning with Messi and Ronaldo around.

"I would have to kill them off first," he said.

"If I think back on what I have achieved, it isn't much. I can do much more."

Well, we hope he's joking.

Balotelli will turn 27 before the start of next season and is running out of time to fulfil the potential he showed in his early days at Inter Milan.

As for the 2017 Ballon d’Or, Ronaldo is favourite to win it once again. He’s already helped Real Madrid win La Liga and could help them win their second consecutive Champions League next weekend.

