GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCD) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

Boxing

Kell Brook is getting ready to fight Errol Spence Jr.

Kell Brook loses weight in time for Errol Spence fight thanks to bizarre diet

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Kell Brook is set to fight Errol Spence Jr. for the IBF world welterweight title in Sheffield tomorrow night and has been shedding weight just in time by eating a load of fattening food.

Brook went up a weight to fight Gennady Golovkin last September and has faced an uphill battle to shed the two-and-a-half stone in time.

In the end, the Sheffield man did it by putting himself through a 20-week camp of the ketogenic diet.

Article continues below

The diet includes the likes of cheese, bacon, and butter in coffee, but according to Brook's success, it seems to work.

His nutritionist Greg Marriott spoke of how the diet works: “There are numerous diets out there that people think are fad diets.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Surprising name is in the mix to start at quarterback for Browns in 2017

Surprising name is in the mix to start at quarterback for Browns in 2017

Steve Austin gives his true thoughts on Jinder Mahal becoming WWE Champion

Steve Austin gives his true thoughts on Jinder Mahal becoming WWE Champion

SEE: Fan spots who may have attacked Enzo Amore on Monday Night RAW

SEE: Fan spots who may have attacked Enzo Amore on Monday Night RAW

Monaco star has arrived at Manchester Airport ahead of £70m transfer [M.E.N]

Monaco star has arrived at Manchester Airport ahead of £70m transfer [M.E.N]

“The ketogenic diet works but you have to stick to a process. It’s low carb but your good fats have to be high. People get this wrong — you have to have a certain amount."

So, before you start gorging on pizza in a bid to shift the pounds, read more of Marriott's advice.

“If you have too much protein then ketosis, where your body burns fat for energy, will just stop.

“A lot of people will have fish, meat and not enough fat but then you’re not doing ketosis. You’re wasting your time."

Kell Brook & Errol Spence Press Conference

Brook's diet was full of good fats and not a lot of grease. Duck breast with the skin still on next to a side of green veg isn't the same as a large doner kebab.

According to Marriot, Brook did so well on his diet and weight loss programme, that he has been able to eat normally during this fight week - something that few fighters can typically afford, including Brook.

“Kell’s never been able to do that before. The only shape I’ve seen him in like this is before the Shawn Porter fight when he won the world title."

While Brook cut the likes of chocolate and cakes out of his diet, he is ready to dish out a few 'chocolate brownies' to Spence - who is undefeated thus far in his career.

Kell Brook & Errol Spence Press Conference

Brook is hoping that his wicked right hand (described as sweet as chocolate by the man) will see him through the fight on Saturday, but knows that it will be difficult to beat Spence even with his home advantage.

Brook also wants to win the fight for Britain after the Manchester bombing.

One of the people who died in the terrorist incident was from Sheffield, and Brook wants to give the city (and the UK) a positive note to hang onto to - much like Manchester United did upon winning the Europa League.

“One of the people who died was from Sheffield so Saturday is about Sheffield coming together for one night, turning everything that happened into a positive really."

Do you think Kell Brook's diet will have set him up well to beat the undefeated Errol Spence Jr? Let us know in the comments.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Floyd Mayweather
Manny Pacquiao
David Haye
Boxing
Kell Brook

Trending Stories

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Surprising name is in the mix to start at quarterback for Browns in 2017

Surprising name is in the mix to start at quarterback for Browns in 2017

Steve Austin gives his true thoughts on Jinder Mahal becoming WWE Champion

Steve Austin gives his true thoughts on Jinder Mahal becoming WWE Champion

SEE: Fan spots who may have attacked Enzo Amore on Monday Night RAW

SEE: Fan spots who may have attacked Enzo Amore on Monday Night RAW

Monaco star has arrived at Manchester Airport ahead of £70m transfer [M.E.N]

Monaco star has arrived at Manchester Airport ahead of £70m transfer [M.E.N]

The Patriots just made an incredibly rare free agency move

The Patriots just made an incredibly rare free agency move

Brock Osweiler has sights set on being Cleveland Browns' Week 1 starter

Brock Osweiler has sights set on being Cleveland Browns' Week 1 starter

WWE superstar injured during live show - return date revealed

WWE superstar injured during live show - return date revealed

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again