GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCD) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

Football

Marouane Fellaini.

Marouane Fellaini names the one weird thing he'd do for Man United boss Mourinho

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Marouane Fellaini may cut a divisive figure around Old Trafford, but there can be absolutely no doubting his commitment to the cause under Jose Mourinho.

The Belgian international midfielder has largely been derided in his time at United, with many viewing him as a reminder of the dark days under David Moyes and the boring says under Louis van Gaal.

However, he has managed to win and keep the trust of his current manager, whom he starred for during the Europa League final earlier in the week.

Article continues below

Despite his not terrible performances for the Red Devils this term, he has continually been linked with a move away from the side ahead of the upcoming transfer window.

Turkish side Trabzonspor is said to be interested in his signature as they look to top up their 50th anniversary by peppering their squad with a number of marquee signings.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Surprising name is in the mix to start at quarterback for Browns in 2017

Surprising name is in the mix to start at quarterback for Browns in 2017

Steve Austin gives his true thoughts on Jinder Mahal becoming WWE Champion

Steve Austin gives his true thoughts on Jinder Mahal becoming WWE Champion

SEE: Fan spots who may have attacked Enzo Amore on Monday Night RAW

SEE: Fan spots who may have attacked Enzo Amore on Monday Night RAW

Monaco star has arrived at Manchester Airport ahead of £70m transfer [M.E.N]

Monaco star has arrived at Manchester Airport ahead of £70m transfer [M.E.N]

Fellaini, though, appears to have different ideas after telling Belgian outlet hln.be (via The Sun) that not only is he happy to remain at Old Trafford beyond the summer, but has underlined his devotion to manager Jose Mourinho.

“When I feel that people trust me, I’m prepared to do everything, he said.

Fellaini spoke glowingly of the Special One, but also explained that he would do something we find...quite strange.

“If I have to break my foot for him [Mourinho], I’ll do it. That’s me.

“Even when I’m in pain, I play.”

Okay, Marouane, that's a bit intense. When would Mourinho ever ask him to do that?

FBL-EUR-C3-MAN UTD-CELTA

The 29-year-old's contract was extended by a further 12 months back in January and represents the final year of his current deal.

But he remains hopeful of staying beyond that and says that while he is here he will give his everything to the Red Devils.

"Now I am here at Manchester United, I'm in and want to stay here.

"I work every day with great players, with great staff, at a great club and I'm happy to be here and try to give everything for this club."

Since arriving from Everton in 2013, Fellaini has gone on to make a total of 133 appearances across all competitions for the club, scoring 15 goals.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Europa League
Football
Belgium Football
Paul Pogba
Marouane Fellaini

Trending Stories

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Surprising name is in the mix to start at quarterback for Browns in 2017

Surprising name is in the mix to start at quarterback for Browns in 2017

Steve Austin gives his true thoughts on Jinder Mahal becoming WWE Champion

Steve Austin gives his true thoughts on Jinder Mahal becoming WWE Champion

SEE: Fan spots who may have attacked Enzo Amore on Monday Night RAW

SEE: Fan spots who may have attacked Enzo Amore on Monday Night RAW

Monaco star has arrived at Manchester Airport ahead of £70m transfer [M.E.N]

Monaco star has arrived at Manchester Airport ahead of £70m transfer [M.E.N]

The Patriots just made an incredibly rare free agency move

The Patriots just made an incredibly rare free agency move

Brock Osweiler has sights set on being Cleveland Browns' Week 1 starter

Brock Osweiler has sights set on being Cleveland Browns' Week 1 starter

WWE superstar injured during live show - return date revealed

WWE superstar injured during live show - return date revealed

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again