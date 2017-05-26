Marouane Fellaini may cut a divisive figure around Old Trafford, but there can be absolutely no doubting his commitment to the cause under Jose Mourinho.

The Belgian international midfielder has largely been derided in his time at United, with many viewing him as a reminder of the dark days under David Moyes and the boring says under Louis van Gaal.

However, he has managed to win and keep the trust of his current manager, whom he starred for during the Europa League final earlier in the week.

Despite his not terrible performances for the Red Devils this term, he has continually been linked with a move away from the side ahead of the upcoming transfer window.

Turkish side Trabzonspor is said to be interested in his signature as they look to top up their 50th anniversary by peppering their squad with a number of marquee signings.

Fellaini, though, appears to have different ideas after telling Belgian outlet hln.be (via The Sun) that not only is he happy to remain at Old Trafford beyond the summer, but has underlined his devotion to manager Jose Mourinho.

“When I feel that people trust me, I’m prepared to do everything, he said.

Fellaini spoke glowingly of the Special One, but also explained that he would do something we find...quite strange.

“If I have to break my foot for him [Mourinho], I’ll do it. That’s me.

“Even when I’m in pain, I play.”

Okay, Marouane, that's a bit intense. When would Mourinho ever ask him to do that?

The 29-year-old's contract was extended by a further 12 months back in January and represents the final year of his current deal.

But he remains hopeful of staying beyond that and says that while he is here he will give his everything to the Red Devils.

"Now I am here at Manchester United, I'm in and want to stay here.

"I work every day with great players, with great staff, at a great club and I'm happy to be here and try to give everything for this club."

Since arriving from Everton in 2013, Fellaini has gone on to make a total of 133 appearances across all competitions for the club, scoring 15 goals.

