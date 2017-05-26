GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCD) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

Extra security measures have been taken for the Champions League final in Cardiff

On Tuesday morning, the world woke up to the horrific news of the terrorist attacks in the city of Manchester.

A bomb was detonated in the foyer of the Manchester Arena after an Ariana Grande concert, killing 22 people and injuring a further 59.

The world has since been in mourning, with the entire footballing community paying its respects to the stricken city.

On Wednesday night, Manchester United secured the Europa League by beating Ajax 2-0 in Stockholm, a small victory for the city, but many are still focused on the very real threat towards the game.

Borussia Dortmund's team bus was attacked with an explosive device back in April before their Champions League tie against Monaco in Germany, while back in November 2015, a bomb was detonated outside the Stade de France during the Paris attacks.

In the aftermath of the Manchester tragedy, the footballing authorities have become painfully aware that terrorists may look to target the game.

As such, The Football Association of Wales have introduced an added precautionary measure for the Champions League final on June 3.

During the game between Real Madrid and Juventus in Cardiff, the national stadium of Wales will have its roof closed, per Wales Online.

FBL-EUR-C1-JUVENTUS-MONACO

The FAW released explained that other authorities influenced their decision, saying: "The decision to close the roof was taken by the FAW taking into consideration the recommendations made by the authorities over the last few weeks."

Both training sessions on June 2 will also be undertaken with the roof closed.

The holding of the prestigious final is important for the British Isles after the tragic week that has occurred prior to the European showpiece.

Floral Tributes Are Left For The Victims Of The Manchester Arena Terrorist Attack

Cardiff are not the only ones who have increased their security measures in the aftermath of the attacks.

Chelsea cancelled their Premier League victory parade, Arsenal scrapped their plans to show the FA Cup final at the Emirates and Cristiano Ronaldo called off a media event scheduled in London.

FBL-EUR-C1-REALMADRID-ATLETICO

Nevertheless, the correct measures have been taken in the Welsh capital and now, everyone just hopes to enjoy a brilliant final between two European heavyweights.

