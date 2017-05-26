Brilliant promo video of Floyd Mayweather vs Conor McGregor emerges

So, it looks as though it’s really happening - Floyd Mayweather vs Conor McGregor in a boxing ring.

Last week, UFC champion McGregor claimed that he had signed a contract and is awaiting Mayweather’s response.

That reply soon came from the American when he said: "I think the fight will happen. We have to give the people what they want to see.

Article continues below

"If I do fight, there's a 90 per cent chance it's against Conor McGregor."

Everything we’re hearing from both fighters suggests that the fight will soon be officially confirmed.

Article continues below

And it seems some fans can’t contain their excitement any further.

That’s because a promo trailer of the Mayweather vs McGregor fight has emerged to get everyone hyped for the fight.

And to say it’s impressive would be an understatement. YouTuber Youssef Hannoun has created the 3:20 video, which shows both Mayweather and McGregor in action whilst showing what they’ve said about each other in the build-up.

Watch: Mayweather vs McGregor promo

Check it out:

Brilliant.

All we need now is Mayweather to hurry up and sign his part of the deal so we can finally watch the pair take to the ring.

And, UFC president Dana White has confirmed we’re all just waiting for the 40-year-old.

"The McGregor side is done," he said. "I'm starting to work on the Mayweather side now.

"I'm not saying the fight will happen, but I've got one side done; now it's time to work on the other. If we can come to a deal with Haymon and Mayweather, the fight's gonna happen."

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms