Jose Mourinho is one of the most popular and successful managers in the game at the moment, and if there's one thing he is not is a 'nobody'.

However, despite having guided the likes of Benfica, Uniao de Leiria, Porto, Chelsea, Inter Milan and Real Madrid to untold levels of success, that's exactly how he feels at Manchester United.

The Portuguese tactician has just concluded his first season in charge at Old Trafford by signing it off with a Europa League win – the first time they've won the competition, and at the first time of asking.

It's not a bad way to introduce yourself to the club by bringing home two trophies (including the Football League Cup, but NOT the Community Shield) and with a return to the Champions League now confirmed the fans can expect a busy summer in the transfer market.

The lure of top European competition coupled with the opportunity to play for Mourinho will no doubt prove to be a great draw for any prospective new player.

However, Mourinho believes he has been more lucky than anything else, and in talking to Rio Ferdinand for BT Sport (via Telegraph) he highlighted that he has done enough to keep him satisfied for life.

“I was really lucky in the way my career developed. I played the Spanish derbies, the Italian derbies, the Portuguese derbies, the English derbies, all these country’s cup finals, played for the titles, an amazing experience of life. If I finish my career tomorrow I should be very happy with my experience but the problem is my career just reached the halfway stage," he said.

And on top of that, he went on to explain how long he has left as a manager.

"I have 15 more years," he added.

And despite picking up some silverware during his first season, he feels that this makes him nothing in the eyes of the club, who have seen so many successful managers walk through their doors.

“In this club it makes me feel that I did nothing,” he continued.

“Especially because you have two legends – many of them, but two [Busby and Ferguson] are legends in terms of titles and trophies. I feel that I am nobody. I always have to prove. I just feel that what I did in this club is not enough to deserve to be here [pointing to wall enshrined with pictures of Ferguson and Busby]. That’s why I am there [pointing to a picture of himself on a wall on its own].

“Sometimes when I stop and look back I did a lot of things, I have things that nobody else has. No manager won in Spain, Italy, and England. In these three countries, I won all the competitions, not just the league.

"For example, when we won against Anderlecht I was told that I equal the record of Sir Alex and [Giovanni] Trapattoni of 10 European semi-finals. They have finished. I still have a chance to get some more semi-finals. So there are things that I’m really proud of.”

