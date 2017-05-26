GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCD) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

Silva.

Video shows why Manchester City are spending £60 million on Bernardo Silva

It looks as though Manchester City are on the brink of making their first signing of the summer.

Reports on Friday morning confirmed that Monaco star Bernardo Silva had arrived at Manchester Airport ahead of a potential transfer.

But was it to City or United?

Well, a few hours later and numerous reports suggested he was on the verge of completing a deal worth around £60 million to join Pep Guardiola’s side.

City fans will have seen Silva in action before, of course.

He’s had an incredible season for Monaco as they beat Paris Saint-Germain to the league title as well as reaching the Champions League semi-finals.

On their way to the last four of Europe’s elite competition, Monaco knocked City out of the competition in the last-16, drawing 6-6 on aggregate but prevailing on away goals.

And Silva was influential during those two legs. In fact, he’s been influential all season.

The 22-year-old has scored 11 goals in 56 appearances in all competitions this season, with the playmaker emerging as one of the most exciting talents in world football right now.

FBL-EUR-C1-MONACO-JUVENTUS

And a compilation on YouTube shows exactly why City are willing to pay big money to sign him.

A 10-minute long video shows Silva doing what he does best, beating players with skill before playing beautiful through balls.

In the video, Silva is seen causing his future club plenty of problems during the two matches - probably the reason Guardiola was soon keen to sign him.

Watch: Bernardo Silva in action

Take a look:

Yeah, he looks incredible.

Guardiola on keeping the ball

Despite having the likes of David Silva, Ilkay Gundogan and Kevin de Bruyne in that position, Guardiola is keen to strengthen even further.

“The big qualities in the big, big clubs is when you are close to the box of the opponent, the players don’t lose the ball,” he said earlier this season.

“Big teams don’t lose the ball.”

