Brock Lesnar's first Universal championship defense isn't expected to come until WWE's Great Balls of Fire pay-per-view on July 9.

It was speculated that Braun Strowman would be Lesnar's first challenger for the title which he won at WrestleMania 33 against Goldberg, but since he is sidelined after having elbow surgery, another superstar will now have to take his place.

WWE needs to figure out who will be facing The Beast Incarnate inside the squared circle on that day inside the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas. Last week on Monday Night RAW, they set up a match to address just that.

SIGN UP NOW

Want to become a GMS writer? Sign up now and submit a 250-word test article: http://gms.to/haveyoursay4

Article continues below

A Fatal Five-Way will take place at Extreme Rules next weekend between Roman Reigns, Bray Wyatt, Finn Balor, Seth Rollins, and Samoa Joe to determine who will go on to face Lesnar at Great Balls of Fire for the Universal title.

Anyone has a fair chance of winning the opportunity to challenge for The Beast's championship, but according to Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio, via Sportskeeda, only two superstars currently in the match makes sense right now.

Article continues below

Meltzer has said either Balor or Rollins should win the Fatal Five-Way match at Extreme Rules and go on to face Lensar at Great Balls of Fire for the Universal championship, before going on to face Strowman at SummerSlam and then have matches with Wyatt and Joe before the end of 2017. He would then have his expected WrestleMania 34 program with Reigns.

All five competitors will eventually have their shot at Lesnar before WrestleMania next year, with The Big Dog likely to be the last to get his opportunity and the one to finally slay The Beast. His big program with Lesnar is being saved for WWE's most important time of the year.

As for Samoa Joe, some have said they don't believe he has been around long enough on the main roster to have the shot. He's a talented performer, but more time is needed before his chance. Bray Wyatt simply needs to be rebuilt before feuding with Lesnar after a disappointing feud with Randy Orton on SmackDown.

So that leaves Finn Balor and Seth Rollins, who both could have excellent matches with The Beast. Fans will likely be more excited for a clash involving The Demon King, especially after his interaction with Paul Heyman on RAW this past week, as they've never seen him face Lesnar in the ring before.

Who would you like to see face Brock Lesnar for the Universal title at Great Balls of Fire? Have YOUR say in the comments section below and the third episode of GiveMeSport’s WWE podcast is here! Check it out via this link. https://soundcloud.com/user-818579649/gms-wwe-podcast-all-the-fallout-from-wwe-payback

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms