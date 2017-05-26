Coming off a season in which they finished with a record of 26-56, the Los Angeles Lakers are looking to make some big changes this offseason.

Armed with the No. 2 pick in the 2017 NBA Draft, the Lakers and new president Magic Johnson will look to rebuild the team with veteran free agents and young stars.

There will be some drastic changes in the City of Angels this summer, but Johnson said at least one player will still be around when the 2017-18 season tips off.

According to ESPN, Johnson said the team is still high on former Duke forward Brandon Ingram, who was the No. 2 overall pick in last year's draft. Johnson, a Basketball Hall of Famer from his time with the Lakers, said Ingram is the only untouchable player on LA's roster:

"I would say probably the only player that we would say, hey, we would probably not move is Brandon Ingram," Johnson, the Lakers president of basketball operations said Thursday in a radio interview with ESPN Los Angeles.

"I think that we're excited about Brandon, his length, his size, his agility, his athleticism. And then when you think about, you know, he was a baby coming in, in his first year last season and we see that he really has a high ceiling and we're excited about what he can possibly turn into."

As a rookie this year, Ingram averaged 9.4 points, 4.0 rebounds and 2.1 assists in 28.8 minutes per game. At 6'9" and only 190 pounds, Ingram is still a little bit smaller than he needs to be to become a big-time post player.

However, at only 19 years old, there's still plenty of time for the budding young star to bulk up a bit as his career goes on.

After selecting Ingram with the No. 2 pick in 2016 and taking guard D'Angelo Russell with the second pick in 2015, the Lakers will have the No. 2 pick for the third-straight season this year.

Johnson and the Lakers are widely expected to select hometown point guard Lonzo Ball, who starred for the UCLA Bruins this past college season.

A lot can change between now and June 22, but for now, Ball is where the smart money is for the Lakers. What that means for Russell, the team's current point guard, remains to be seen.

However, it may be a sign that Magic didn't list Russell as one of the Lakers' "untouchable" players when asked. We'll have to wait and see whether Russell is still wearing the purple and gold next season, or if the keys to the franchise are turned over to Lonzo Ball.