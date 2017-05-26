Official online NBA destination in the UK

NBA

Magic Johnson.

Magic Johnson names the one Los Angeles Lakers player who is untouchable this offseason

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Coming off a season in which they finished with a record of 26-56, the Los Angeles Lakers are looking to make some big changes this offseason.

Armed with the No. 2 pick in the 2017 NBA Draft, the Lakers and new president Magic Johnson will look to rebuild the team with veteran free agents and young stars.

There will be some drastic changes in the City of Angels this summer, but Johnson said at least one player will still be around when the 2017-18 season tips off.

According to ESPN, Johnson said the team is still high on former Duke forward Brandon Ingram, who was the No. 2 overall pick in last year's draft. Johnson, a Basketball Hall of Famer from his time with the Lakers, said Ingram is the only untouchable player on LA's roster:

"I would say probably the only player that we would say, hey, we would probably not move is Brandon Ingram," Johnson, the Lakers president of basketball operations said Thursday in a radio interview with ESPN Los Angeles.

"I think that we're excited about Brandon, his length, his size, his agility, his athleticism. And then when you think about, you know, he was a baby coming in, in his first year last season and we see that he really has a high ceiling and we're excited about what he can possibly turn into."

Houston Rockets v Los Angeles Lakers

As a rookie this year, Ingram averaged 9.4 points, 4.0 rebounds and 2.1 assists in 28.8 minutes per game. At 6'9" and only 190 pounds, Ingram is still a little bit smaller than he needs to be to become a big-time post player.

However, at only 19 years old, there's still plenty of time for the budding young star to bulk up a bit as his career goes on.

After selecting Ingram with the No. 2 pick in 2016 and taking guard D'Angelo Russell with the second pick in 2015, the Lakers will have the No. 2 pick for the third-straight season this year.

Charlotte Hornets v Los Angeles Lakers

Johnson and the Lakers are widely expected to select hometown point guard Lonzo Ball, who starred for the UCLA Bruins this past college season.

A lot can change between now and June 22, but for now, Ball is where the smart money is for the Lakers. What that means for Russell, the team's current point guard, remains to be seen.

However, it may be a sign that Magic didn't list Russell as one of the Lakers' "untouchable" players when asked. We'll have to wait and see whether Russell is still wearing the purple and gold next season, or if the keys to the franchise are turned over to Lonzo Ball.

Topics:
NBA
NBA Draft
Magic Johnson
Western Conference
LA Lakers
Pacific Division
Kobe Bryant

Trending Stories

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Surprising name is in the mix to start at quarterback for Browns in 2017

Surprising name is in the mix to start at quarterback for Browns in 2017

Steve Austin gives his true thoughts on Jinder Mahal becoming WWE Champion

Steve Austin gives his true thoughts on Jinder Mahal becoming WWE Champion

SEE: Fan spots who may have attacked Enzo Amore on Monday Night RAW

SEE: Fan spots who may have attacked Enzo Amore on Monday Night RAW

Monaco star has arrived at Manchester Airport ahead of £70m transfer [M.E.N]

Monaco star has arrived at Manchester Airport ahead of £70m transfer [M.E.N]

The Patriots just made an incredibly rare free agency move

The Patriots just made an incredibly rare free agency move

Brock Osweiler has sights set on being Cleveland Browns' Week 1 starter

Brock Osweiler has sights set on being Cleveland Browns' Week 1 starter

WWE superstar injured during live show - return date revealed

WWE superstar injured during live show - return date revealed

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport - NBA Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again