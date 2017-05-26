GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCD) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

Arsenal vs Chelsea.

Arsenal's XI vs Chelsea's XI using 3-4-3 on FIFA 17

Arsenal face Chelsea in the FA Cup final on Saturday in what represents their last chance to salvage an underwhelming season.

Despite beating Everton on the final day of the Premier League, the Gunners finished a point behind Liverpool to miss out on Champions League football.

Yes - for the first time since 1995/96, Arsenal finished outside of the top four.

That disappointment finds Arsene Wenger and his players under increased pressure to deliver a third FA Cup trophy in four years.

But whereas in 2014 and 2015 they took on Hull City and Aston Villa respectively in the final, this time around they're tasked with beating the Premier League champions.

Saturday's clash will certainly be interesting and the fact both Arsenal and Chelsea are expected to deploy 3-4-3 formations only adds to the intrigue.

Antonio Conte introduced the system after losing 3-0 to Arsenal in September, while Wenger only recently opted for three centre-backs - and to much success, it must be said.

Arsenal v Chelsea - The Emirates FA Cup Final

The starting line-ups for the FA Cup final have yet to be announced, but say both squads are at full strength, how do their best possible XI's using 3-4-3 compare on FIFA 17?

Chelsea are superior on paper and have just won the Premier League, but FIFA has a reputation for delivering surprising results when it comes to these kinds of comparisons. Let's check it out.

ARSENAL'S BEST XI

GK: PETR CECH - 88

CB: SHKODRAN MUSTAFI - 83

CB: LAURENT KOSCIELNY - 85

CB: NACHO MONREAL - 81

Arsenal v Chelsea - Premier League

RWB: ALEX OXLADE-CHAMBERLAIN - 79

CDM: GRANIT XHAKA - 84

CDM: AARON RAMSEY - 84

LWB: KIERAN GIBBS - 80

FBL-ENG-PR-ARSENAL-CHELSEA

CAM: MESUT OZIL - 89

CAM: ALEXIS SANCHEZ - 88

ST: OLIVIER GIROUD - 83

TOTAL - 924

CHELSEA'S BEST XI

GK: THIBAUT COURTOIS - 89

CB: CESAR AZPILICUETA - 84

CB: DAVID LUIZ - 84

CB: GARY CAHILL - 83

FBL-ENG-PR-ARSENAL-CHELSEA

RWB: VICTOR MOSES - 78

CDM: N'GOLO KANTE - 83

CDM: NEMANJA MATIC - 84

LWB: MARCOS ALONSO - 79

Chelsea v Arsenal - Premier League

CAM: PEDRO - 83

CAM: EDEN HAZARD - 89

ST: DIEGO COSTA - 86

TOTAL - 922

That's right - according to FIFA 17 ratings, Arsenal have a better overall XI when it comes to using a 3-4-3 formation by two points.

And let's not forget the Gunners are currently missing Santi Cazorla (86), who would be a guaranteed starter if fit but can't be used because he's missed most of the season.

FBL-ENG-PR-CHELSEA-ARSENAL

This comparison only serves to prove that some of Chelsea's players are vastly underrated on FIFA, such as Marcos Alonso, Victor Moses and, of course, N'Golo Kante.

Were FIFA ratings more in line with how Chelsea and Arsenal have performed this season, there's no doubt the Blues would come out on top.

