Andy Murray's form in 2017 has been patchy at best.

Since reaching the world number one spot at the end of 2016, the 30-year-old has been struggling to rekindle the scintillating form that took him to the coveted position.

The Scot has gone out in the early rounds of several tournaments so far this year, but will be looking to put his current bad form behind him when his bid to win his first Roland Garros title begins next week.

Murray will have been paying close attention to the draw for the famous clay tournament, wishing to avoid the likes of Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic until the latter stages of the French Open.

It looks like his wishes have been answered.

Murray will begin his bid to win the French Open for the first time against Andrey Kuznetsov - an opponent the Scot has a 100% win record against.

Indeed, while he has only ever played against the Russian twice in his career, Murray has won both times and will see the draw as a positive way to regain his lost form.

As an added bonus to the favourable opening game, Murray will not face the likes of Djokovic or Nadal until the final.

This could be the perfect draw for the man who has been struggling to find his form this year.

A potential route to the final for Murray could look like this:

First Round: Kuznetsov

Second Round: Laurent Lokoli or Martin Klizan

Third Round: Juan Martin del Potro

Fourth Round: Tomas Berdych

Quarter-Final: Kei Nishikori

Semi-Final: Stan Wawrinka

Final: Djokovic

For an in-form Murray, this reads like a very winnable tournament based on the draw, but it will be interesting to see how he performs.

If Murray can make it through the first week, he could re-find his confidence and battle on through to the final. Who knows, if all goes well, he could go on to win the tournament.

In preparation for the French Open, Murray has been warming up by taking part in a little judo, beating the world champion Teddy Riner above the Paris skyline.

“With Stade Roland Garros in the distance, the setting was pretty special. In this key preparation time for me, it was great to set my sights on the tournament from up here.

"I got to number one in the world at the end of last year and there's been some times this year where it has been difficult to keep up the motivation and set new goals.

"Over the last seven, eight years of my career I always wanted to perform my best and play my best tennis at the grand slams and that's still the case now."

Murray will be feeling confident despite his poor form, and will be hoping that he can take full advantage of his favourable draw at Roland Garros.

