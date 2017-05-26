Former UCLA star Lonzo Ball's thought process ahead of the 2017 NBA Draft is an open book, thanks in large part to his father, LaVar, who has never met an interview he didn't want to do.

Because of that, everyone in the NBA knows that Ball wants to go to the Los Angeles Lakers, who have the No. 2 overall pick in this year's draft.

In order to try to make that dream a reality, Ball recently declined an offer to work out for the Boston Celtics, who have the No. 1 pick on June 22.

However, according to a report by ESPN, Ball may be considering working out for a second team - the Philadelphia 76ers. The Sixers, who have young stars in Joel Embiid, Dario Saric and Ben Simmons (last year's No. 1 pick), hold the No. 3 selection this year.

Just in case the Lakers, who have given no indication that they will actually draft Ball in the No. 2 spot, decide to pass, it makes sense for the star point guard to let at least one other team see him in a workout setting.

Boston GM Danny Ainge told USA TODAY on Thursday that the Celtics would still consider Ball with the No. 1 pick even though he declined to work out for the team. Though the Celtics have been heavily linked to Washington guard Markelle Fultz, who many believe is the best player in the draft, Ainge said his squad would continue to try to do its due diligence on Ball:

“It’s not ideal,” Ainge said. “Listen, we’ve drafted guys that wouldn’t come in for workouts before. It’s not the end of the world. We’ve watched them play a ton. We have a lot of information on them. Sometimes players don’t want to come in, not because they don’t like you, they see our roster. They think they would prefer to go to another team.”

A workout for the 76ers could signal something other than disinterest from the Lakers, though. It could mean that Philly is considering trading up to the No. 1 spot to draft Ball. If they were to make such a commitment to the UCLA guard, though, needing him to do a workout for them would be a logical first step.

A lot can still change between now and June 22, as players could be traded and draft picks could be swapped. Right now, the smart money is still on Ball going to the Lakers, but anything can happen come draft day.