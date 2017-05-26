Video: Bayley tries out Seth Rollins' hairstyle

Bayley is apparently a huge Seth Rollins fan.

The "Hugger" is currently in the midst of her WWE RAW Women's title feud with current champ Alexa Bliss, as the two are expected to meet in a Kendo Stick-on-a-pole match at WWE's Extreme Rules pay-per-view (PPV) for the strap.

Rollins is also currently in a feud with "The Destroyer" Samoa Joe, and both men will partake in a Fatal Five Way match with Roman Reigns, Bray Wyatt, and Finn Balor to determine the next challenger for Brock Lesnar's Universal Title.

To let off some steam after being attacked by Alexa Bliss on RAW recently with a Kendo Stick, Bayley decided to try out a new hairstyle which mimicked that of former Shield member Seth Rollins. Bayley added some blond extensions to one side of her head and she had a surprising resemblance to "The Architect."

After seeing the picture, SmackDown Live star Carmella took to Twitter to tag Rollins in the post, to which Rollins responded 'What the.....'

You can check out the hilarious ordeal in the WWE's video below:

All joking aside, its been a tough past couple of years for Rollins' in-ring career. In November of last year, he tore his ACL, MCL, and meniscus during a Live Event in Dublin, Ireland when he was competing against Kane. He was the WWE World Heavyweight Champion at the time and was forced to relinquish the title due to injury.

Rollins made his return at last year's Extreme Rules by attacking Roman Reigns after his match with AJ Styles, where he successfully defended his WWE World Heavyweight Title. Rollins would go on to win the WWE Title from Reigns at Money In The Bank on PPV, but he lost it moments later to his former Shield-brother Dean Ambrose who cashed in his Money In The Bank briefcase.

After being drafted to RAW, Rollins became embroiled in the inaugural WWE Universal Title picture and would lose to Finn Balor after a tournament took place to determine who'd face Rollins at SummerSlam for the inaugural strap. Balor injured himself during the match, however, and was forced to relinquish the RAW crown.

This opened the door for Rollins to partake in a Fatal Four Way match with Kevin Owens, Big Cass, and Roman Reigns to determine who the new champ would be. Triple H, however, turned on Rollins and pedigreed him, helping Owens win the title instead. Hunter and Rollins settled their differences in an epic match at WrestleMania 33, which Rollins would win.

Now "The Architect" has a chance to win the Universal Title for the first time in his WWE career, but will he be successful?

What are your thoughts on Bayley's new Rollins-esk hairstyle? Have YOUR say in the comments section below and the third episode of GiveMeSport’s WWE podcast is here!

