This weekend is set to be an emotional one for Roma fans, as they will have to watch their long-serving legend Francesco Totti take to the pitch for the final time.

The 40-year-old is set to play his last game in the club's shirt as Roma take on Genoa, before moving on to end his 25-year spell as a player with the Giallorossi.

Some fans won't have known the club without him, and for neutrals, too, it's going to be strange to not see him playing for the club after so many years of stellar service.

Article continues below

Roma's sporting director, Monchi, said that this would be his curtain call a few weeks ago and hinted that Totti could be about to join him as a director, however, the great man himself has hinted that he may be ready to finish off his playing career elsewhere.

At his age, there will likely be no big clubs vying for his signature, though it is thought that he could move on to the United States where he would join former international colleague Alessandro Nesta at Miami FC.

Article continues below

All week, a plethora of legendary faces within the game have been paying tribute to the World Cup winner and that is likely to continue up until his final game kicks off.

Diego Maradona has already labeled him as 'the best ever', while Paolo Maldini told a charming story about an exchange between the two when he was playing for AC Milan.

But now, David Beckham has joined in on the hyperbole to add his own tribute.

Becks had a short spell of his own in Italy when he joined Milan on loan towards the end of his stay with MLS franchise LA Galaxy.

He came up against Totti several times at both club and international level but has revealed that he had an opportunity to sign for Roma before he joined Milan and the most tempting prospect about doing so was the chance to line up alongside Il Capitano for once.

"There was an opportunity for me to join Roma when I was in America," Beckham said.

"One of the biggest reasons that I was very tempted was because of Francesco.

"To play in a team with him would have been very special. It's always very special when you're on the field playing against him."

If only, that would have been incredible! Two iconic legends of the game feeding off each other on the pitch while guiding a young Roma side would have been brilliant to see.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms