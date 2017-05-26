Ryback talks independent wrestlers ruining wrestling

Ryback is not a fan of independent wrestling.

"The Big Guy" was released from his WWE contract upon request back in August of 2016. He was reportedly unhappy with his deal in the company and had creative differences with WWE officials. He posted a lengthy update on his Tumblr page regarding the situation and was released three days after taking to Instagram to announce he and WWE had gone different ways.

Since his WWE release, Ryback has launched his podcast, Conversation With The Big Guy, in which he dishes a lot of dirt regarding his time with the WWE. This week's topic, however, had to do with the flourishing independent wrestling scene.

Plenty of wrestlers are currently thriving on the indie scene such as The Young Bucks, Cody Rhodes, Kenny Omega, Adam Cole, and so much more. Ryback, however, believes they're killing the industry of professional wrestling.

Recently, professional wrestlers such as Rip Rodgers and now-former WWE Champion Randy Orton took to Twitter and were embroiled in a controversial argument over the whole 'Dive' situation, in wich they criticized indie wrestlers for using too many super kicks and dives, thus removing the luster from the moves.

Ryback took to his show to explain why he agreed with his those such as Orton and Rodgers (quotes via IWNerd):

“Independent Wrestlers are ruining wrestling. It has carried over to WWE, and Hunter [Triple H] and Vince [McMahon] have allowed it to happen. It’s controlled more up there.

"This isn’t to say that every independent wrestler, but this is one thing that I have ripped on [John] Cena on personal things for the most part, but Cena always was really good at selling the basics really well. One punch and he would sell it, and that is what Rip [Rogers] was alluding to.

"If any of those independent guys get punched in the mouth, and I don’t mean that as a knock on independents because I see a lot of it since I am there, it’s running ramped. I was talking to one of our other buddies about this, but these guys are going to kill it for themselves because they are going to shorten their careers too.

"They are replacing one bump with 5-6 bumps and like, they’re f***ing stupid, which is a nice way to say it. You were throwing out the meaning of one bump for 6-7 bumps that won’t get the same reaction, which I believe is because guys don’t know how to sell accordingly.

"I think WWE shouldn’t bring guys in there and push them to do that, but they tone it back when they get there because it doesn’t fly there, but they have allowed it on certain extents and that is not a good thing, so I agree with Rip 100%.

"Don’t get me wrong, all that stuff is cool to do it, you don’t have to do 100 of them but the guys don’t sell anything.

"I just watched a match the other day where a guy took a Brogue Kick to the face to start the match and then came right back with a dropkick and then it was dive; it’s like, what are you doing?

"I think Vince Russo said this before, but the game of Baseball and the rules of Baseball were created, then some different rules were added to excite the fans, but they haven’t flat out said f*** you to the psychology of Baseball, which is what wrestlers are doing now, they’re saying, f*** you to psychology because they’ve never been in a real fight.

That's only a portion of the former Intercontinental champ's rant. You can read the full promo here.

What are your thoughts on Ryback's rant against the independent circuit? Have YOUR say in the comments section below and the third episode of GiveMeSport’s WWE podcast is here!

